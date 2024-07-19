Will Ilja Dragunov Be Added to Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker’s SummerSlam 2024 Match? WWE Report

This year has been one of the best for WWE. The company has managed to host multiple massive shows in the United States and some massive PLEs outside the United States; some of the hits this year were WrestleMania XL, Backlash 2024, Royal Rumble 2024, Elimination Chamber 2024, Clash at the Castle 2024, and more.

The most recent premium live event the company hosted was the Money in the Bank 2024. The event was a massive success, and all five matches were stunners on the card from the Men Money in the Bank 2024 match, Women Money in the Bank 2024 match, Tag team match between Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Ownes vs The New Bloodline ( Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga), Sami Zayn vs Bron Breakker for Internotentinal championship WWE heavyweight championship match between Damian Preist vs Seth Rollins and more.

After the mega-success of the Money in the Bank 2024 extravaganza, WWE is all set to host the second biggest PLE after WrestleMania, which the company hosts every year Summer Slam pay-per-view. Summer Slam 2024 will be the 37th edition of the Summer Slam pay-per-view, WWE is working on multiple big matches for the event.

Update on Sami Zayn's Summer Slam 2024 match

One of the matches being discussed at Summer Slam 2024 is the WWE Intercontinental Championship clash between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker. Although Sami Zayn has already defeated Breakker at Money in the Bank 2024, WWE still wants to rebook this match.

On the July 15th edition of Monday Night Raw, Sami Zayn locked horns with Ilja Dragunov; the match was going well before Bron Breakker crashed the party and launched an attack on Ilja Dragunov and Sami Zayn.

Now WWE fanatics are predicting WWE is going to book a triple threat match between Sami Zayn, Dragunov, and Sami Zayn, ‘

A recent report by Wrestling Observer Radio suggests WWE will not hold a Triple Threat match at Summer Slam 2024 and will instead hold a singles match between Sami Zayn and Ilja Dragunov.

Bron Breakker’s WWE mentor

Recently, Bron Breakker had a fun conversation at Getting Over Podcast, where he revealed who are his WWE mentors. Breaker named Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman,

Bron Breakker said, “ Roman Reigns has been really great. Paul Heyman. The locker room has really welcomed me with open arms—any kind of questions or anything I've had. CM Punk is another one. Everybody has been extremely welcoming of me, willing to help, and excited for me. Everybody wants to see everybody do well and succeed. It's a cool thing,"

Summer Slam 2024 match card predictions

Summer Slam 2024 will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Here is a list of matches, some announced, and some predictions for Summer Slam 2024.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa ( WWE Undisputed Champion singles match) (announced) Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins (Triple Threat Match) Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match ) (announced) Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) ( WWE Women's championship singles match) (announced) Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight ( WWE United States Champion singles match) Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa ( WWE Undisputed championship singles match) (announced) Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight champion) (announced) Sami Zayn (c) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental Championship match)

