Will Islam Makhachev Fight Belal Muhammad at 170 if Bully Emerges Victorious Against Leon Edwards? Find Out

A couple of days back, UFC CEO Dana White announced the UFC 304 match card; at the main event, UFC Welterweight champion Leon 'Rocky' Edwards will defend his championship for the third time in his reign against a highly anticipated match against Belal Muhammad.

On the other hand, UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will defend his championship against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view. Islam Makhachev has been saying for a long time that he has plans to achieve. He has already completed significant parts of his professional mixed martial arts goals, from capturing the UFC championship to becoming the number one pound-for-pound fighter.

Another major plan Islam Makhachev wants to compete and add to his legendary mixed martial arts resume is another championship on his shoulder and become a two-divisional champion. He wants to break Conor McGregor's record of holding two titles at the same time simultaneously.

Since the UFC announced Belal Muhammad vs. Leon Edwards for the championship, fans have wondered if Islam Makhachev will fight Belal if he wins the match against Leon and captures the UFC Welterweight championship. Belal and Islam are excellent friends who spar together at the same gym. Even Belal credits the Islam Makhachev team for sharpening his fighting tools.

Islam Makhachev recently made an appearance on WEIGHING IN, where he was asked if he would face Belal Muhammad if he won the UFC Welterweight championship at UFC 304.

Makhachev said, "I don't know brother. We have the same manager, we will do something. Belal is so good, a very good guy. He just came to the camp, and he was sparring today."

Islam Makhachev Reveals Gameplan Against Dustin Poirier

UFC Lightweight champion and Number one ranked fighter Islam Makhachev will face Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. This will be Makhachev's third championship defense. A couple of days before, he gave an interview to Yahoo Sports, in which he revealed how he was going to defeat Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Islam Makhachev said, "We will start, and I will try to take him down. He will try to get me in a guillotine choke. I will defend the guillotine. I will give him a couple of punches. He will give his back. Then I will finish." UFC 302 pay-per-view will take place on June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States.

