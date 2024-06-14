Will Islam Makhachev Get the Opportunity to Fight for a Second Championship after Facing Arman Tsarukyan? Find Out

UFC’s lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound UFC fighter, Islam Makhachev, recently defended his title for the third time in his championship reign at UFC 302 pay-per-view against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

After successfully defending his championship for the third time, Islam Makhachev expressed in a post-fight interview that he wants to move up to the welterweight division and pursue another championship.

However, it seems like Dana White does not want Makhachev to jump up to the welterweight division and fight for a second championship. UFC CEO Dana White believes Makhachev still has some business to finish in his own division, and White wants him to fight number one contender Arman Tsarukyan.

Recently, the coach of Islam Makhachev, Javier Mendez, revealed that the UFC will give the Russian champion a shot at the welterweight title after he defends his lightweight title against Arman Tsarukyan.

Javier Mendez expressed while talking to The Schmo that Islam Makhachev will definitely be eager to get a welterweight championship shot, but ultimately, he will do what the UFC wants him to do.

Javier Mendez said, "You would think that the UFC are gonna offer him Tsarukyan and then give him an opportunity for the welterweight title. But let's see what they say. Whatever the UFC are gonna give him, he's gonna say yes. He's not gonna say no to any challenger. It's just a matter of whether they give him the welterweight title next or keep him at lightweight."

Islam Makhachev fought an absolute war against Dustin Poirier for 22 straight minutes; Poirier gave Makhachev a hard time and even opened a massive running cut on his head above his eyes.

However, the UFC lightweight champion handled the adversity like a true warrior and stayed calm. In round five, he finally found an opening to jump on Poirier's leg, and with the help of a school wrestling sweep, he tripped Poirier to the ground and choked him out to retain his title.

Islam Makhachev explains the tension between him and Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 Presser

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier are two of the most respected fighters in the company; both these elite fighters are known for being respectful to their opponents before and after the fight ends.

UFC 302 was no different; both Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier were respectful towards each other and kept praising one another. However, things got a bit heated between Makhachev and Poirier at the UFC 302 press conference during the face-off.

Initially, when Makhachev and Poirier faced each other, both were smiling. Then Poirier casually called the Russian champion ‘Motherf**ker,’ which rubbed the lightweight champion the wrong way. Makhachev even issued a cold warning to Poirier that he would slap him if he used slang at him one more time.

Poirier later explained to Makhachev and his team that he was just using slang and didn’t actually mean to disrespect Islam or his family. Both superstars squashed their beef ahead of their championship fight.

A couple of days ago, Makhachev gave an interview with Red Corner MMA, where he talked about Dustin Poirier and the incident at the UFC 302 press conference.

Islam Makhachev said, “He wasn’t aggressive. He used American slang at the press conference. They don’t put any meaning into it. Poirier is a very respectful man. He came up to me after weigh-ins to explain that he didn’t mean anything bad. He approached me in the cage as well. He asked my manager to try to explain to me that the word does not have a bad meaning.”

