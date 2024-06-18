Will Islam Makhachev or Khabib Nurmagomedov Corner Ikram Aliskerov Against Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia?

The month of June was one of the most exciting months for UFC fight fans, with some major fights announced, such as Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier and UFC 303's Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

Ahead of UFC 303, the company was set to host another massive middleweight bout between undefeated rising star Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Unfortunately, Khamzat Chimaev had to pull out of the important middleweight bout with former champion Robert Whittaker due to a violent illness.

Khamzat Chimaev pulling out of the event at the last moment was a major shakeup for the UFC. The company explored multiple options to replace Khamzat Chimaev against Robert Whittaker. In the end, UFC middleweight contender from Dagestan Ikram Aliskerov accepted the fight on short notice.

Ahead of his fight, Ikram Aliskerov gave an interview to RedCornerMMA, where he was asked if he talked to his Dagestani UFC friends, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, before or after taking the fight.

Ikram Aliskerov revealed, “After I took the fight, I called Khabib. He said, ‘You can’t miss these chances; you have to fly here and sweat for 2-3 days.’ We discussed (the fight). (Khabib said) ‘Pay attention because he’s a striker. Be attentive, and everything will work out.’”

In the same interview, Ikram was asked if Islam Makhachev or Khabib Nurmagomedov would be in his corner to support him at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia. Ikram Aliskerov said no, adding that all team members, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, were tired from Islam Makhachev’s camp.

Khamzat Chimaev Health Condition

Undefeated UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev was all set to return to the UFC octagon against Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia.

The last time Chimaev, also known as "Borz," competed inside the UFC octagon was against former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a short-notice fight the previous year at UFC 294.

Unfortunately, Chimaev had to pull out of his important middleweight match against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. According to some previous reports, the winner of the match was promised a direct championship shot.

Dana White revealed that Khamzat Chimaev had to pull out of the match as he was violently ill ahead of his matchup.

While talking to Ushatayka, a close friend of Khamzat Chimaev, Abdulaziz Abdulvakhabov, revealed that Chimaev is suffering from intense food poisoning.

Abdulaziz Abdulvakhabov stated, "Food poisoning is always dangerous, so accept a fight with food poisoning. He knew his state, knew that he wouldn't be able to fight. That's why he called it off."

Since Khamzat Chimaev pulled himself out of the event at the last moment and has been inconsistent in the past years, there’s a rumor that he could now retire from the fight game undefeated due to his serious health problems.

Recently, a team member of Chimaev, Tam Khan, provided an update on the Borz retirement rumor.

Tam Khan expressed on Twitter, “I won’t share his dark times but trust me when I say he was very sick & hospitalized. The guy was a beast & to see him so bad wasn’t a good time for us all. Praying for his recovery and comeback.”

He continued, “Unfortunately, God had other plans & nobody could’ve anticipated or foreseen this. The last weeks were tough & he tried every solution, but the last week got so bad that it was impossible to fight. InshaAllah, he’ll be back, but for now, rest & recovery is needed.”

