Will Jacob Fatu Face Roman Reigns? Major Update On His WWE Return

Jacob Fatu’s faceoff with Roman Reigns is something that every WWE fan is waiting for. But that hasn’t happened so far. When The Big Dog made his sensational return at SummerSlam, Fatu wasn’t inside the ring, and instead, Solo Sikoa bore The Superman Punch.

Jacob Fatu was though present in the main event of SummerSlam to attack Cody Rhodes, he somehow got himself injured, and when Reigns came he was outside the ring. It is not clear whether the injury was part of the WWE storyline or whether it was legitimate. And that raises questions about Fatu's return to WWE.

According to PWInsider, Fatu would be returning before the end of this month. It also said that his injury is kayfabe and is not legitimate. Further, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE’s ultimate plan is to keep Fatu away from Reigns because, at present, they want Roman to settle scores with Solo first, and the squirmish with Fatu would be another special story.

"The deal is they’re trying to have Jacob Fatu completely avoid Roman Reigns because everyone has to sell for Reigns and they want to keep Jacob Fatu special by not bumping around for Reigns. So, he’s going to be gone while Reigns is around until whenever the time is right to hook them up,” Meltzer said while speaking on his Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer too expressed his view on Fatu’s injury saying that he might be injured, but what’s happening was already planned. "I can’t say he’s not hurt but everything that’s happening was planned to happen, I can say that. As far as avoiding those two locking up for now until later when they obviously will lock up,” he said. He contended that WWE would pitch Solo against Roman first, and Fatu would go after Roman.

The Samoan Werewolf has been the highlight of the Bloodline group ever since he made his debut. Jacob Fatu has even eclipsed Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline group. This was a big reason also why WWE shied from bringing Fatu early right after the debuts of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

It was said that Fatu could overshadow Sikoa, which might not have been good for the storyline initially. The former MLW Champion boasts of a terrific in-ring ability, and his Diving Splash and Moonsault have been huge hits in WWE.

