Will John Cena and Brock Lesnar compete at WWE Crown Jewel? Reports

John Cena and Brock Lesnar are both highly regarded as top talents in WWE. They both debuted at the same time. Currently, both of them are mega pop culture and combat icons of the world. Cena is currently back for a short-term full-time schedule. He wrestled The Bloodline at The Fastlane 2023, alongside LA Knight as his tag team partner he is also advertised for this SmackDown.

On the flip side, Brock Lesnar wrestled his last match at Summer Slam 2023. He was engaged in a rivalry with Cody Rhodes for a long, squared off in multiple Pay Per Views including Backlash and Nights of Champions. He lost to Rhodes and shook his hands passing torch in his hands. Since then Lesnar has not returned to the company.

John Cena’s Crown Jewel 2023 report

Cena wrestled The Bloodline and defeated them clearly when LA Knight pinned Jimmy Uso. Reigns is making his return to Blue Brand after he last collided with Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. The leader of the Cenation will be on show too. Fans are expecting him to announce his next move.

As per Ringside News reports, WWE writers are looking forward to booking the 16-time champion to wrestle at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Earlier reports also suggested Cena is going to wrestle The Tribal Chief a second time . But now new reports by Ringside News suggest he is not going to wrestle Roman Reigns, He will be on the card but not against Reigns.

With this being said, this is going to be the first time. Cena will wrestle a match in Saudi Arabia. This is considered his last match and the end of his current run with WWE. He will then make his return on Road to WrestleMania 40 as predicted.

