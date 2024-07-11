Will John Cena Face Arch Rival Randy Orton In His Final WrestleMania 41 Showdown? Find out

At Money in the Bank 2024, former sixteen-time WWE Champion John Cena stunned the world with his surprising comeback to WWE and announced his retirement. Cena revealed that he will not retire immediately, but next year, when WWE's new deal with Netflix begins in 2025, will mark his final run.

John Cena said during his retirement promo at Money in the Bank 2024, "The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I'm here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in."

Randy Orton vs John Cena WrestleMania 41

Since then, fans have been buzzing all over the internet, predicting John Cena's final run. The main topic of debate is who would be the legendary John Cena's final opponent.

Recently, X user (formerly Twitter) Wrestlelamia shared the betting odds, where fans are predicting who could be Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect John Cena's final opponent at WrestleMania 41.

The top favorite on the list is none other than Cena's arch-rival and arguably his biggest rival, 14-time WWE Champion The Viper Randy Orton. Fans would love to see the final showdown between Orton and Cena.

The WrestleMania 41 match-up between John Cena and Randy Orton could be aptly called the "End of an Era 2," marking the end of the Ruthless Aggression era with the two biggest stars of the era squaring off in a career-ending match where the loser would be forced to end his WWE career.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 results

The last premium live event WWE hosted in July was WWE Money in the Bank 2024, where WWE enthusiasts witnessed some of the biggest professional wrestling superstars competing, including Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Tiffany Stratton, and many more.

Here is the compilation of all the matches and their results:

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre - Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Drew McIntyre won but lost his cash-in the same night after CM Punk ambushed him. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship - Singles match - Sami Zayn retained after pinning Bron Breakker clean. Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark - Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match - Tiffany Stratton won and became the Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 winner. Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins - World Heavyweight Championship - Singles match - Damian Priest retained by pinning Drew McIntyre after CM Punk interfered and attacked Drew McIntyre, then cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu) - Tag team match - The Bloodline won after Jacob Fatu helped Solo Sikoa take out Cody Rhodes.

The next pay-per-view WWE is set to host is the biggest professional wrestling summer party, WWE SummerSlam 2024, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

