Will John Cena retire from WWE after his match against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring possibilities

John Cena is arguably the biggest WWE star the company could ever produce. He has registered his name in the history books as the main face of the company. The mount rushmore of this industry.

John Cena made his return to the blue brand two months back and also wrestled a pay-per-view match after WrestleMania 39 where he lost to Austin Theory. Cena teamed up with the megastar to take on The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023.

John Cena, the 16-time champion, has always been the main attraction and is best known for his never-give-up attitude. However, for almost half a decade, Cena went through a long period without winning a singles match. His last singles victory came against Triple H in 2018.

John Cena is now focused on his Hollywood career as a full-time actor, and his current WWE run is seen as the final full-time run of his career. Cena has said numerous times that he is nearing the end of his in-ring career.

Even Triple H mentioned during the press conference at WWE Fastlane that everything has an end referring to John Cena’s career.

Cena has one last match scheduled for Crown Jewel 2023 against Solo Sikoa and this match can be his last match.

Will John Cena retire at Crown Jewel 2023

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa has been in talks for quite some time, and WWE announced this match for Crown Jewel 2023 last week, just moments before SmackDown went on the air.

WWE is promoting this match as the toughest challenge for John Cena. Currently, Cena is helping build stars for the company, aiding new superstars in their development, much like he did for Austin Theory.

The 16-time world champion has hinted multiple times during his current run that this could be his final stint in the company. Fans all around the internet have started buzzing, speculating that there is a strong chance John Cena will end his career if he loses to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023.

WWE has always considered Solo Sikoa a legitimate top star in the future. He has been strategically booked since his main roster debut. Solo Sikoa is also seen as a potential future challenger for Roman Reigns.

If John Cena decides to call it quits after losing to Solo Sikoa, it would solidify Sikoa's position in WWE as one of the most legitimate competitors.

Considering John Cena's busy schedule in Hollywood, he also can't afford to risk his health. Crown Jewel could be the perfect stage for John Cena to conclude his glorious career.

