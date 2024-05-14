Will Kate Upton Be On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated’s 60th Anniversary Issue? Find Out

Kate Upton, 31, is one of the most beautiful women in the world. She is among an elite number of models who have been on numerous covers of the renowned magazine, which celebrates its 60th year this year. The 60th anniversary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and 60th anniversary "yearbook" will be issued on Tuesday, May 14. Upton is once again part of the issue.

Ten years ago, Upton paid tribute to her Space Coast, Florida, roots in a bikini-clad, gravity-defying picture session at Cape Canaveral for Sports Illustrated's 50th anniversary Swimsuit Issue.

Will Kate Upton be on the cover of SI's 60th anniversary issue?

Yes, Kate Upton will be on the cover of SI's 60th anniversary issue. In March 2024, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue invited cover model Kate Upton and over two dozen brand stars during the magazine's 60th anniversary photo shoot in Florida.

Upton announced on the SI Swimsuit Issue website that she will be returning with other brand legends for the diamond jubilee.

She said, "It's so amazing. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit always puts together such an amazing team, MJ (Day, editor-in-chief) finds such awesome people and producers and (photographer) Yu Tsai and his whole team, and so it's really fun and it's really no stress when you have a team of that caliber. To be around all of these legendary women is such an honor. I also was a part of the 50th (anniversary), which had every past cover model, and now to be a part of the 60th, it's such a full-circle moment for me."

Kate Upton, who was born in Michigan and raised in Melbourne, Florida, originally featured in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue in 2011. Upton won the coveted distinction of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model in 2012, 2013, and 2017.

Upton's cover for the Swimsuit Issue in 2013 was shot in Antarctica, one of the world's coldest regions. The model talked about the arduous bikini picture session and how she stayed warm when it was confirmed she'd be on the cover for the second time.

Upton's third cover for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, featuring a bikini shoot in Fiji, was shot in 2017. That issue included three distinct cover outfits for Upton, which was an unexpected surprise even for Swimsuit Issue editor MJ Day.

Who all will join Kate Upton in the 60th-anniversary issue?

Christie Brinkley, Hunter McGrady, Leyna Bloom, Halima Aden, Megan Rapinoe, Paulina Porizkova, Tyra Banks, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Lily Aldridge, Danielle Herrington, Brenna Huckaby, Jasmine Sanders, and Camille Kostek were among the other Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue models who attended the 60th-anniversary shoot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

