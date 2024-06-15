Will Khabib Nurmagomedov Permanently Corner Islam Makhachev and Team After UFC 302? Head Coach Javier Mendez REVEALS

UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight strap for the third time in his championship reign against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view.

UFC 302 was a must-see show, especially the main event. The five-round championship match between Diamond and Russian Strom Makhachev was an absolute war. Poirier can be ranked as the toughest competition Makhachev has ever faced.

Diamond tested the resilience of Islam Makhachev and became the first UFC fighter to ever open a cut on Makhachev’s face.

Other than Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev, fans were happy to see former undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov back in the corner of his friend and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Fans and experts believe Khabib's coaching and guiding Makhachev from the corner played a vital role in Islam Makhachev’s fifth-round submission win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Fight fans are now wondering if Khabib Nurmagomedov will regularly corner Islam Makhachev and his team members.

Recently, the head coach of Islam Makhachev, Javier Mendez, revealed if Khabib Nurmagomedov will corner UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and other teammates regularly after UFC 302.

While talking to Helen Yee, Coach Mendez revealed a fun conversation between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Javier Mendez said, “He (Khabib Nurmagomedov) goes, ‘I’ll be there for Islam (Makhachev), and I’ll be there for some of the top guys,’ so he is going to work corner, he never said he was not going to work corners, he said that for right now, he wants to spend time with his family.”

What’s next for Islam Makhachev

Islam Makkhachev successfully defended his UFC lightweight championship for the third this month at UFC 302 against former interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event. Fight fans are now wondering what’s next for the Russian Strom.

In the post-fight interview inside the octagon at UFC 302, Islam Makhachev expressed that he wants to jump up to the upper weight class welterweight division and get his hands on the second championship to become the double champion.

However, it seems like UFC management and Dana White have some other plans for the lightweight champion, and they want Islam Makhachev to wrap some business within 155 pounds before moving up to 170 pounds.

At the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, Dana White revealed that the next challenge for Islam Makhachev had already been determined at UFC 300.

Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan locked horns at UFC 300 to secure their guarantee shots at the lightweight championship strap. Arman Tsarukyan’s hand was raised as the winner, and he won the match by decision against Do Bronx.

Originally, Arman Tsarukyan was the first choice to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. The company offered him a championship match just after he walked out of the octagon victorious at UFC 300. Still, Arman Tsarukyan declined the offer, saying that why he would accept a sort of notice fight even after earning the contenders.

