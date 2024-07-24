Will Lady Gaga Perform at 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony? THIS Is Why Fans Think So

Lady Gaga is rumored to be performing at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics after she was captured in the City of Light on Monday, July 22. Her sighting has sparked rumors that she will be welcoming the major sporting event with her performance.

Now fans are eagerly excited to see if the Bad Romance hitmaker is really in Paris to perform at the Olympics which is around the corner.

Will Lady Gaga perform at the Paris Olympics 2024? Here is what fans think

It’s going to be something to remember and the organisers will make sure to invite the most entertaining stars. One of the biggest pop stars is Lady Gaga.

The reason why fans think that the US pop star will be performing at the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony is because she was spotted in the city recently while the ceremony is slated to happen on July 26.

Additionally, she was seen standing by a piano on a floating platform on the Seine and these pictures were circulated on social media.

There were several reports circulated that she and her boyfriend Michael Polansky were on their way to the hotel after the Artpop singer rehearsed for the opening ceremony in Paris.

The official account of the Olympics also teased a performer wearing a black hood and chrome accessories and the video ends with, “You haven’t seen anything yet.” The captain says, “This time next week.”

Meanwhile, fans of the Mother Monster singer are also anticipating the new album she has been working on while her film Joker will be released in the theatres on October 4.

It is to be seen who performs at the opening ceremony as the Little Monsters wouldn't want to be disappointed by their theories and excitement of seeing their favorite on stage.

Meanwhile, Celine Dion is also rumored to make her potential comeback on stage by performing at the Olympics. However, the entertainment portion of the Opening Ceremony is mostly under wraps.

3,000 artists; including several hundred dancers, are set to take part in the much-awaited ceremony that will mark the beginning of the Summer Olympics.

Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

The time has finally come! July 26 marks the beginning of the Paris Olympics 2024 in the City of Light which will be hosting the Summer Games event for the third time. The excitement is on top since it is retiring after 1924.

As per what the organisers of the Major event have said, this opening ceremony is going to be the largest in the history of the Olympics.

It will be the first time that the major ceremony will be held outside a stadium and a so-called Parade of Nations will float down the Seine River.

The ceremony will be in front of the Eiffel Tower. 91 national delegations will be floating in the parade which will conclude in front of the Trocadero.

The ending of the parade will be followed by the ceremonial lighting of the Olympic torch and the performers will take center stage to entertain the viewers.

