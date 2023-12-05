Will Lakers vs. Rockets become a rivalry after LeBron James and Ime Udoka’s wild confrontation?

LeBron James and Ime Udoka engaged in a verbal dispute during the Los Angeles Lakers versus Houston Rockets game, resulting in Udoka's removal from the game.

The scuffle erupted towards the game's end, leading to both parties receiving technical fouls and Udoka being ejected.

Neither Udoka nor James disclosed specific details of the dispute, but leaked audio hinted that Udoka accused James of acting like a "big baby."

The conflict stemmed from a disagreement over an official's call, yet both men chose to keep the finer points of their conversation private after the game.

This quarrel, creating an undercurrent of tension between LeBron James and Ime Udoka, might fuel a potential rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets.

Previous feud reignites in Lakers-Rockets showdown

The incident unfolded during a match between the two teams, prompting intense reactions from both coaches.

Darvin Ham, the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, sided with James and labeled Udoka as a "soft a-- boy," following a request from the Lakers' players for Udoka to stop referring to them as "b----es."

James and Udoka's conflict traces back to their previous encounters. James competed against Udoka eight times in the early 2000s, consistently focusing his attention on him.

This recent incident appears to be a new chapter in their ongoing feud. Shelbourne hypothesizes that the Lakers and Rockets might be on the brink of becoming rivals, especially considering James' existing rivalries with Dillon Brooks and Isaiah Stewart.

Background and Context: LeBron James and Ime Udoka history fuels potential rivalry

Discussions in sports media have already started about the argument, with multiple outlets sharing details and conducting analyses.

The budding rivalry between the two teams could lead to more fiercely competitive future games and generate broader interest in their confrontations.

LeBron James and Ime Udoka's argument isn't unprecedented. Their history dates back to their time together at the Los Angeles Lakers.

During James' leadership from 2007 to 2010, the Lakers faced Udoka's teams eight times, emerging victorious in six games.

Udoka has held positions with several NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and San Antonio Spurs.

These past interactions and professional roles likely contribute to their pattern of disputes.

