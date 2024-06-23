Will LeBron James and JJ Redick Continue Their Podcast Amid HC Role? Lakers Reporter Reveals

JJ Redick's new role as the head coach might mean the end of his podcasting days. With JJ Redick reportedly set to become the Los Angeles Lakers' next head coach, fans are left wondering if his podcast with LeBron James will continue through the summer and into the 2024-25 NBA season.

LA Times beat writer Dan Woike recently appeared on The Dan Patrick Show. During the episode, Patrick asked Woike if he believed LeBron James’ podcast with Redick would continue now that Redick is officially the Lakers' head coach.

Lakers reporter Dan Woike simply cannot see how the podcast can continue

On Friday, while on The Dan Patrick Show, Woike shared his clear thoughts on the future of Redick and James' Mind the Game podcast.

"I can’t imagine it’s gonna continue," Woike said on the show, adding, "Sad, right? We might get a season finale episode. Who knows what’s going to happen? I think, though, that, knowing JJ a little bit, he is interested in a lot of things…”

He continued, "He’s gonna have to learn how to focus on that energy. And I think that’s what the Lakers think they’re getting, right? They’re not hiring a podcaster. I think they view it as they are hiring somebody who is a bright basketball mind, who is serious about this."

Advertisement

James and Redick started their podcast, Mind the Game, in March. It quickly became popular, with the two showcasing their deep understanding of the NBA over 10 episodes (the last one being on June 5). The podcast was seen by some as a step toward Redick becoming the Lakers' head coach, a role he officially took on June 20.

READ MORE: JJ Redick Contract: Will the Lakers New Coach Earn More or Less Than What Was Offered to UConn’s Dan Hurley?

JJ Redick's coaching stint with the LA Lakers

Two days ago, JJ Redick signed a four-year deal to coach the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN. The Lakers, with their 17 championships, let go of coach Darvin Ham in May after just two seasons and a first-round playoff exit.

Although Redick has no coaching experience, he played 15 seasons in the NBA from 2006 to 2021. He spent his first seven years with the Orlando Magic, who picked him 11th overall out of Duke, before playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

Known for his sharp 3-point shooting, Redick made 41.5% of his career attempts. After retiring in September 2021, Redick joined ESPN as a basketball commentator. Redick, 39, is also one of the greatest college basketball players ever. As Duke’s all-time leading scorer (2,769 points), he averaged 19.9 points per game over four seasons.

In 2006, he was named the national college player of the year, and he was a two-time All-American, a two-time ACC Player of the Year, and a two-time ACC Tournament MVP.