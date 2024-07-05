Will LeBron James Come off the Bench? NBA Insider Reveals Lakers Star’s Potential Role for Team USA at Paris Olympics 2024

Anticipations are high for LeBron James to take the starting position in the 2024 Paris Olympics games for Team USA. Joe Vardon from The Athletic has made a statement that it's highly improbable for LeBron James to remain on the sidelines for Team USA. Information reaching Vardon reveals that the team's plan is for him to lead as the power forward, while Stephen Curry, the point guard, is supposed to support in a non-lead role.

The 2024 Summer Olympics is set to kick-start on July 26, 2024, in Paris, France, beginning with the opening ceremony and wrapping up on August 11, 2024. The Seine River alongside the Trocadéro to host the opening ceremony. The plan is to have a boat parade and other protocol events at a temporary setup referred to as the "mini-stadium." The Stade de France holds the honor of hosting the closing ceremony.

LeBron James' role and team USA's Olympic hopes

Joe Vardon reveals, “It's dubious to think James will take the sidelines from the sources from USA Basketball. The insiders speculate that James will likely start as the point for the Americans, shifting Curry off the ball.”

LeBron James, although nearing 40, continues to dominate as one of the world's best players, boasting impressive stats in the previous NBA season. The past year saw James on the court for 71 games, producing an average of 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds He even nailed his best record in three-point shooting, hitting 41% from the distance.

Advertisement

As favorites to secure their fifth consecutive gold medal, Team USA enters the 2024 Paris Olympics with high hopes. The disappointing performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup triggered dedication from several NBA greats, including Joel Embiid who was previously slated to join the French national team.

ALSO READ: Lauri Markkanen Linked to Miami Heat Amid Warriors Interest, NBA Insider Reveals

LeBron James and Stephen Curry Team Up in a Historic Tournament Debut

For the first time in a competitive setting, we'll witness LeBron James and Stephen Curry playing as teammates. Excluding the NBA All-Star game, the two basketball greats have never shared a team. Neither Curry’s presence on any Team USA roster coincided with James' nor did James feature on any team where Curry played.

Previously fueling one of the most intense rivalries in the NBA, they've recently begun easing their animosities with each other. Both Curry and James spearheaded their respective teams, the Warriors and the Cavaliers, to four successive NBA Finals.

Advertisement

Curry had an advantage during three of these series, but James boasted an extraordinary feat of leading the Cavs to an exceptional turnaround victory from a 3-1 deficit to take the 2016 NBA championship. Their rivalry’s intensity was underlined during the 2018 NBA finals, captured in a viral clip of a trash-talk exchange between James and Curry.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Involvement Leads to Klay Thompson’s Contract Talks With Golden State Warriors Falling Through: Report