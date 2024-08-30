Will LeBron James Own an NBA Team in Vegas? American Businessman Drop Bombshell

Following a memorable NBA career, LeBron James is reportedly looking to become more involved in the league. According to Maverick Carter, his business manager, the 39-year-old intends to accomplish this by owning an expansion franchise with its headquarters in Las Vegas. In his first reflection, Carter talked about his joint sports ownership journey with James on The Pat McAfee Show. Their sports marketing business, LRMR, bought a 2% minority share in Liverpool FC, an English soccer team, in 2011.

In March 2021, they partnered with Fenway Sports Group, the majority owner of Liverpool, thereby broadening their offering. They paid almost $60 million to purchase a 1% share in their business. As a result of this action, James became a partial owner of the Boston Common Golf, RFK Racing, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Boston Red Sox.

Maverick said, “Since 2011, we have maintained a relationship with Liverpool. Being a member of that club has been an amazing experience. I may be biased, but I feel that Fenway Sports Group is the greatest sports management company in the nation and the entire globe. “

After this one, James felt more confident about repeating this success in the NBA. He is determined to own a franchise because of his strong business sense and wealth of league experience. His plans revolved around the NBA's negotiations with Las Vegas about expansion. Carter reports that the 20-time All-Star is still keen to take advantage of this chance as soon as he retires, saying, "LeBron is adamant about owning an NBA team, but he is still playing, and I don't know how long he will play."

Advertisement

He added, “A few years ago, I would have assumed he would be finished. However, he is still out there telling the young guys that "grand pops is still balling" despite growing a beard and gray hair.

Two years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers talisman also talked about this. In a 2022 The Shop episode, he stated, “I wanna own a team [in the NBA]. Yeah, I wanna buy a team, for sure… I want a team in Vegas.”

James might, however, run into some obstacles in his quest. Later this year, the NBA is scheduled to review the expansion plan. This might soon spark a fierce battle of bids for ownership. The league prohibits active players from owning teams, so the four-time MVP must retire before then. Furthermore, this team has a chance to surpass all previous US sports teams in terms of value. It might even come close to $7 billion. Given the high asking price, many other parties will undoubtedly express interest, raising the valuation even further.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: LeBron James Is Planning to Make a Bid For One of the New Expansion Teams in NBA; Report