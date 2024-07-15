Will LeBron James Play Against Australia On July 15?

Star forward LeBron James is set to start for Team USA in their exhibition game against a tough international rival on Monday. They will go up against the Australian national team in Abu Dhabi as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On July 10, their starting lineup featured James, Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Joel Embiid. Reports suggest that Edwards and Tatum might start for Team USA on Monday, as footage from scrimmages showed them playing alongside Curry and four-time NBA champion James.

Steve Kerr mentioned there will be changes to the starting lineup , according to Joe Vardon of the Athletic. Although LeBron had a modest performance in the first exhibition game against Canada, he contributed across the board with seven points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals, playing as the point forward.

Preview of LeBron James' Team USA against Australia

Team USA had a 78-game win streak until Australia defeated them 98-94 in 2019 before the FIBA World Cup. Australian captain Patty Mills scored 30 points in that game.

"The Boomers" boast several NBA players, including Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey and Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum. They had a disappointing performance at last year's FIBA World Cup, missing the knockout stage and finishing in 10th place. Mills averaged 18.6 points and 5.0 assists per game, while Giddey posted 19.4 points and 6.0 assists as the team went 3-2.

Their best international moment was at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where they secured a bronze medal after a 5-1 record, losing to Team USA 97-78 in the semifinals.

Team USA recently played Canada on July 10. Despite early struggles, their second unit boosted their performance, maintaining a substantial lead throughout the game. Anthony Edwards led the team with 13 points.

Australia will play their first Olympics match on July 27 against Spain, in a tough Group A that includes Greece and Canada. Team USA, in Group C, starts against Serbia on July 28, with South Sudan and Puerto Rico also in their group.

How to watch USA Basketball before the Olympics?

Fox's network will broadcast all four of Team USA's remaining men's basketball exhibition games live.

After their game against Canada in Las Vegas, the Americans traveled to Abu Dhabi for two more exhibition matches against Australia and Serbia. They will then head to London for their final two exhibition games against South Sudan and Germany.

You can stream Team USA games online with fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Channel July 10 USA 86, Canada 72 — — July 15 USA vs. Australia 12 p.m. FS1 July 17 USA vs. Serbia 12 p.m. FS1 July 20 USA vs. South Sudan 3 p.m. FOX July 22 USA vs. Germany 3 p.m. FOX

When do the 2024 Olympics start?

The 2024 Olympics opening ceremony is on July 26. The men's basketball tournament begins the next day, on July 27, and concludes with the medal games on August 10.

Team USA is one of 12 teams that qualified for the Paris Olympics, competing in Group C with Serbia, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Channel July 28 USA vs. Serbia 11:15 a.m. NBC July 31 USA vs. South Sudan 3 p.m. NBC Aug. 3 USA vs. Puerto Rico 11:15 a.m. NBC Advertisement Aug. 6 Men's basketball quarterfinals TBD TBD Aug. 8 Men's basketball semifinals TBD TBD Aug. 10 Men's basketball gold-medal game TBD TBD Aug. 10 Men's basketball bronze-medal game TBD TBD