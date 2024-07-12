Will LeBron James Play in LA Olympics 2028? Lakers Superstar Reveals His Decision

The NBA's LeBron James is a beacon of longevity, demonstrating an unprecedented devotion, skill, and adaptability to the game. Nearing 40, he still competes at a top-tier level, preserving his status as one of today's premier players.

As LeBron James currently competes in the Paris Olympics, many question the duration of his career. The USA has brought some of the most prominent basketball names, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant to the Paris Olympics, perceived by many as the final battle for the over-35 stars.

LeBron James declares 2024 Olympics as his farewell games

LeBron James has announced his farewell to the Olympics with the 2024 games. In an interview with NBC's Today Show regarding the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics, LeBron James confessed his departure from the Olympic Games.

“I won’t be there,” LeBron confessed to Craig Melvin of the Today Show. Despite residing in Los Angeles, which hosts the 2028 Olympics, he won’t be around, jokingly stating, “I’m getting out of there when the Olympics arrive [laughs]. I’ll be there the entire year. I won’t be in Los Angeles in ’28. I’m leaving.”

Approaching their forties, both LeBron, 39, and Curry, who would be 40 by the 2028 Olympics, echoed similar sentiments during the USA Team's training camp in Las Vegas. Curry acknowledged, “It’s realistically my last opportunity to have a chance to play, so everything fell into place. Hopefully, it leads to a gold medal.”

LeBron James' age and contract: Balancing milestones in the NBA

James recently inked a two-year deal with the Lakers, with the provision to opt out after the first season. This marked his first deal since 2010 where he agreed to sign below the maximum salary. By taking a pay cut of almost $3 million, James ensured that the Lakers would stay under the secondary apron threshold for the following season.

2024 saw the landmark moment when LeBron's eldest son, Bronny James, was drafted into the NBA. This event solidified their place in NBA history as the first father-son duo to play concurrently for the same team. Now, the basketball world is rife with speculation about when LeBron senior would finally retire.

In NBA history, Nat Hickey retains the title of the oldest player who retired in 1948, aged 45 years and 363 days. While LeBron's recent contract might not pave the way for him to surpass this record, it gives him the chance to shatter the all-time NBA season record.

