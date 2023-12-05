Will LeBron James play today in the NBA In-Season Tournament Lakers vs Suns quarterfinals game?

Yes. In the quarterfinal match of the NBA in-season tournament, LeBron James will showcase his skills as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

His remarkable performances have aided the Lakers in attaining a 4-0 record in the group-stage games of the inaugural event, putting them at the top seed in the West as they enter the must-win quarterfinals.

The victorious team on Tuesday will compete against the New Orleans Pelicans in a Thursday semi-final in Las Vegas.

The Pelicans won their Monday quarterfinal game, defeating the Sacramento Kings on their home court in a 127-117 victory.

LeBron James overcomes injury concerns in stellar Lakers' victory against Phoenix

James, suffering from a left calf contusion, was conspicuous on the injury list as questionable for the game against Phoenix on Monday.

Anthony Davis, a team member, praised James for his audacious layup that caused an ecstatic reaction from the Lakers bench and resulted in a technical foul against Christian Wood.

Davis said, "From where he stands in his career right now, he's done it all. He just tries things out on the court and sees what works."

When asked about his move, James said, "I just wished for it to go in. I was confident that I had put the right spin on it and chose the right angle. But as I fell, I lost sight of the ball. The cheers from the fans let me know it went in."

Starting with their 122-119 victory against Phoenix on November 10, which marked the opening of their in-season tournament group stage schedule, the Lakers have managed to break a three-game losing streak and turn it around into a 9-4 run.

In that game, Los Angeles faced a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter before triumphing.

Phoenix Suns' recent performance and player updates ahead of Tuesday's contest

Since their loss to the Lakers, the Suns have triumphed in eight out of their 10 games. This includes a seven-game winning streak that contributed to their 3-1 record in West Group A play.

The Phoenix team is entering the tournament quarterfinals after achieving a 116-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. This game saw Devin Booker securing 34 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

After an early-season calf injury, Booker returned to play in nine games and has been averaging 27.1 points and 7.9 assists.

During the opener of a back-to-back set against the Denver Nuggets who visited Friday, Booker was absent and the Suns were defeated 119-111.

Throughout the 18 games of this season, Durant has been averaging 31 points, with 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Booker has been averaging 27.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.4 assists through 11 games.

Regarding Tuesday's impending contest, it is uncertain whether Eric Gordon of Phoenix (suffering from a right knee contusion) will be participating.

