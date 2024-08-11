Will LeBron James Reveals Play Basketball For Team USA in 2028 LA Olympics? Lakers Star Reveals

Considering his outstanding performance for Team USA, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers was named the 2024 men's basketball Olympic MVP. James competed in his fourth Olympics and was the oldest United States player. That raises the question of whether he will still be available in 2028. James didn't completely rule out returning to the Olympics after the gold medal match on Sunday, according to FIBA Basketball.

“Nah, I can't see myself playing in LA. But I also couldn't see myself playing in Paris,” James said. “Four years from now, no, I can't see myself playing.”

LeBron James' chances of playing for Team USA in the 2028 Olympics are not great. However, his remark that he didn't think he would play in Paris is sure to spark speculation among NBA fans. But that's probably just wishful thinking. James will be in his mid-forties when the Olympics come around 2028.

Even that he will be in the NBA at that point is not guaranteed. This offseason, James re-signed with the Lakers, but his new deal would only last two years. But James was arguably the team's best player, at least during this Olympic campaign.

James finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, and 1 blocked shot in the gold medal game against France. In addition to making 1-of-2 shots from three-point range and making his lone free throw, he shot 6-of-10 overall.

LeBron James may be known as "The King" in the NBA, but he was unquestionably "Captain America" during this Olympic campaign. James, the team's senior member, excelled at setting the tone, facilitating plays, and taking charge of games when necessary. The proverb states that Father Time is unconquerable, but James appears committed to disproving it for as long as he can.

Although his critics and skeptics have been waiting for him to make a mistake, he still performs outstandingly. He became the first player to reach 40,000 career points and eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer during the most recent NBA season.

James will celebrate his 40th birthday during his 22nd NBA season. He played in 71 games last year, which was his most since he played in all 82 during the 2017–18 Cleveland Cavaliers season. He was named to his second All-Star appearance. With a shooting percentage of 54% from the field, 41% from three-point range, and 75% from the free-throw line, James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.3 steals.

