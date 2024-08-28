Will Levis Recalls Cruel Prank Call From Someone Pretending to Be GM of Team Drafting Him in 1st Round: ‘I’ll Find Him Someday’

Pranks happen to celebrities as well, yes and that's what an American football player has revealed recently. Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans has revealed about a prank call he received during the 2023 NFL Draft and the football player believes he would find them one day so that he could take his revenge.

While he was in a conversation with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton on Barstool's Bussin' With The Boys, the quarterback said, “Waiting on maybe a phone call. I think at pick 29 I get a phone call from somebody; it was a prank call from somebody. Random number.”

The 25-year-old went on to say that he still has the prankster number “saved” and will “find them someday.” Levis continued, “They just snickered and like hung up. I literally got off the phone and said, 'Let's go, guys.” So yeah, hey prankster, if you're listening to this conversation, the footballer is looking for you.

This might sometimes be frustrating for the NFL players, especially during the time of the draft. Cooper DeJean of the Philadelphia Eagles went through the same thing once.

Following this, the player who was selected in the second round had missed the franchise’s call two times due to the fact that he thought it was a prankster calling him after around 30 calls, as reported by John Clark of NBC Sports.

Meanwhile, Levis was selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. Ahead of that, the QB played for the Penn State Nittany Lions during his college football days. He also played for the Kentucky Wildcats before officially entering the National Football League.

The 6-foot-4 player threw for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns in addition to the four interceptions in nine games. Apart from these stats, he also has 57 yards and is expected to go through a major development this upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the franchise has set their initial 53-man roster and can still add up to 16 players to their training team, which is set to kick off on Wednesday. This practice session might also include some new young and emerging players who were part of the pre-season, which concluded recently.

The list of the players may include wide receivers Bryce Oliver and Kearis Jackson, cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally, and others. The franchise is set to begin their regular season on September 8 against the Chicago Bears, followed by a game against the New York Jets on September 15.

The Titans will then play against the Green Bay Packers on September 22 and the Miami Dolphins on September 30 before they receive a bye in the next month's round on October 6. The franchise will have just one primetime game in 2024, which will be played in Week 4 against the Dolphins on Monday night football.

Their first home game will be played against the Jets in Week 2 of the league season.

