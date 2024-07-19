Will Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley Compete for Dominik Mysterio in Classic Custody Match? Queen of Extreme Discusses Possibilities

The current saga between WWE Women’s World Heavyweight champion Liv Morgan and former WWE World Heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley is one of the best-crafted women's rivalries on the roster in a long time.

Rhea Ripley made a surprising comeback on the July 8th edition of Monday Night Raw. When Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were in their intimate space and were about to kiss once again on screen in front of fans live, Rhea Ripley ran down the ramp. Liv Morgan got her chance to run away, and Ripley confronted Dominik Mysterio for his relationship with Liv Morgan behind her back.

On the July 15th edition of Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley kicked off the show with a powerful promo, called out Liv Morgan, and announced her version of a revenge tour on the "Queen of Extreme" for what she had done to "Mami."

Rhea Ripley issued a singles match challenge against Liv Morgan at the WWE SummerSlam 2024 pay-per-view this year. "Mami" is eyeing reclaiming her WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Championship, which she technically never lost.

Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan custody match

WWE fanatics and experts believe the beef between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will be a multi-match feud and will likely extend beyond SummerSlam 2024. One match that fans have been asking for is a custody match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan for Dominik Mysterio, similar to the famous custody match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero for Dominik years ago.

Recently, Liv Morgan gave an interview to Rusic & Rose on The Big Show, where she was asked about the possibility of a custody match between Rhea Ripley and herself. Liv turned down the idea.

Advertisement

Liv Morgan stated her reason, “I want to win Dominik the ol’ fashioned way. I don’t want to win him in a match. I want him to see what I bring to the table because I see so clearly what he brings to the table.”

Money in the Bank 2024 results

The last WWE premium live event the company hosted was Money in the Bank 2024. This was the 12th edition of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and the show was a massive success. Here is a compilation of all five matches and their results:

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Intercontinental Championship - Singles Match: Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: World Heavyweight Championship - Singles Match: Tag Team Match:

ALSO READ: Rhea Ripley Net Worth - How much is Rhea Ripley's Net Worth as of 2024?