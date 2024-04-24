Will Max Holloway Face UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev? Here’s What We Know

UFC 300 was the fourth pay-per-view event UFC hosted in 2024. The UFC 300 event will be especially remembered because of the fight between Max Holloway and Justin Geathje for the BMF championship.

Both Geathje and Holloway threw powerful, vicious strikes at each other. Max was the underdog going into the fight against Justin Geathje. Surprisingly, Max Holloway came out strong and managed to hurt Justin Geathje early and broke his nose.

Max landed more significant strikes than Geathje and was already winning and was even ahead of Justin Geathje. In the last 10 seconds of the fight, Max Holloway asks Geathje for a dogfight and points in the middle of the octagon.

Both fighters started throwing blind punches at each other, and in the last 2 seconds, an overhand punch connected on Justin’s face, which knocked him out cold in the middle of the octagon. The ending of the fight will be forever in the history books.

Fans are now speculating what is next for Max Holloway. Some fans are even predicting Max could face Islam Makhachev in the future.

Islam Makhachev Reacts on Fighting Max Holloway

UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is gearing up to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 for UFC lightweight champion ahead of his major fight. Recently, Islam Makhahchev gave an interview to NY Post Sports where he reacted to his potential fight against Max Holloway after fighting Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev expressed, “I don’t want to give Max a chance now because I have some contenders who I have to beat. Maybe if he beats Ilia Topuria, and I finish all my 2 fights. But my dream fight is to fight for the next division. I have to fight with Leon Edwards.”

Islam has his conditions to face Max Holloway inside the octagon, even though Max has expressed he wants to move down to his weight to face Ilia Tapuria for the UFC Featherweight Championship.

