Will Nikola Jokic play for Saturday's game against 76ers following his injury against the Knicks?

On a Thursday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets recorded a blowout road loss to the New York Knicks, leaving their impressive 2023-24 NBA season record at 31-15. Jokic shined despite the defeat, clocking up 31 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

However, his Denver cohorts failed to deliver, resulting in a staggering 38-point margin loss.

A moment of apprehension spread among the Nuggets fans when Knicks guard, Donte DiVincenzo inadvertently struck Jokic in the eye. Thankfully, the reigning Finals MVP wasn't out for long and continued with the game.

Postgame, concerns were raised again when NBA insider Tim Bontemps of EPSN noticed Jokic's eye was visibly red and reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he wasn’t feeling quite as good about it.

It is uncertain if this will affect Jokic's performance against Philly on Saturday.

Jokic's injury scare and Nuggets' upcoming rematch against the 76ers

The New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield provided more insight into the situation.

Winfield stated: "After receiving a poke in the eye from Donte DiVincenzo, Nikola Jokic stayed down for several moments."

He added, "He needed the attention of a team trainer and held a towel over his while sitting on the bench. To remain in the game, he was required to take the two free throws."

Following their first 45 games, the Nuggets hold a 31-14 record, placing them in the third seed of the Western Conference.

They had previously defeated the Indiana Pacers with a score of 114-109 on Tuesday evening in Indianapolis.

This coming Saturday, as Bontemps mentioned earlier, the Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers will face off in Denver. This game stands as a replay of last week's exciting match that the 76ers won.

