Will Patrick Mahomes Have to Pay Fine For Appearing in Commercial With Beer Brand Coors Light?

Patrick Mahomes recently collaborated with the beer brand Coors Light. But we all know the league has a strong policy against NFL players advertising alcohol. However, the good news is the 3x Super Bowl champion would not be punished for his actions.

The brand had shared the advertisement on Instagram. Since then, fans have been speculating that Mahomes might be fined for appearing in it. But this isn’t the first time the QB has partnered with the brand. The league has some relaxations for players to avoid hindrances in their endorsement deals.

Patrick Mahomes’ advertisement for the beer brand Coors Light

Apparently, Patrick is not promoting any kind of alcohol for the beer brand. He has joined the organization for the release of the Coors Light time capsule. He is not obliged to pay any penalty for that. Players can be in an advertisement without endorsing or drinking alcoholic products.

He is also included in a poster for a figurine called Readactrick. Coors Light dropped the poster on their Instagram handle. “Meet Redactrick, the new limited-edition figurine commemorating our Time Capsule Commercial with Patrick Mahomes,” the caption read. The product will benefit the 15 and Mahomies Foundation.

Mahomes has previously joined hands with the brand in 2022 and 2023. He promoted Coors Light flashlights a couple of years ago. The two parties again worked together for the Coors ‘Bear’ commercial last year.

Patrick Mahomes starts beverage venture

Patrick Mahomes added another business to his investment last month. He decided to take advantage of the love for cold coffee in the United States. The quarterback has opened a ready-to-drink iced coffee chain.

The 2x NFL MVP announced the launch on his Instagram handle. Mahomes elaborated on the importance of coffee in everyday life. His brand Throne Sport Coffees fulfills the requirement in a better way. He promoted his brand by emphasizing the ingredients they use.