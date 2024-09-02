Will Reporters Really Need To Pass ‘Mandatory IQ Test’ Before Attending WWE PLE Presser? Exploring Viral Tweet

Seems like WWE is now going to set some protocols for the interviewers at the press meet right after a PLE event. Often, journalists end up asking foolish questions which invoke not a pleasant response from the WWE superstars as they are already exhausted by the match they just had.

There's viral news on social media from a supposedly popular wrestling account which says that the reporters attending the WWE pressers will have to pass through the ‘Mandatory IQ Test’ before attending the WWE PLE pressers.

So, is it true? The answer is no. In fact, as they say, the devil is in the details, here also the answer would be in front of you if you just look at the account, it's the duplicate of the same wrestling account, WrestleOps. It’s written as ‘WrestelOps’.

The news which was written on the account says, “Going forward, All Reporters must pass a “Mandatory IQ Test” before being able to attend a PLE Press Conference.” The smart wrestling fans were quick to pick this as a red flag.

One user wrote, “Shams reporting on wwe would be hilarious ngl.” A second user said, “No way this is real. I understand sometimes the questions might seem odd but that isn't the point of press conferences.” A third person said, “

Another user pointed to another fake X account of a prominent agency in the US which disseminates fake information. He said, “Ohh hell no????we already got centel I ain't doing this again.”

For the unversed, there's a X page called NBA Centel which is a parody of NBA Central. The account always posts fake news exactly like this using parody accounts of reporters as source. The dumb ones fall for their news and start giving their opinions while the smart ones pick and troll it right away, while also giving sarcastic comments on it.

WWE has not given any news like this. The company knows that by coming up with such bizarre protocols will bring a bad name to the company. Further, they also know that will go against the company’s policies.

The company has just entered a new era with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque leading the new phase. The talent inside the company, including the blogger names are all happy with this change. At such a moment, any such protocol for the press-meet is certainly out of question.

WWE recently had a banger of an event Bash in Berlin on German soil. This was the first time in the history of this business that WWE has had an event in Germany and it was a massive success. Before this, they had Backlash in France. So, to have any such restrictions for press would be a foolhardy decision.

