Will Rhea Ripley Return from Shoulder Injury at SummerSlam 2024? WWE Report

Former WWE women's World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley is currently out of action and has not appeared on WWE television since Raw after WrestleMania 40. Mami sustained a shoulder injury in a backstage segment where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind at a point. Morgan pushed Rhea Ripley to a door, and Mami landed awkwardly on her shoulder, which caused a shoulder injury.

At the next edition of Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley announced that she had injured her shoulder after Liv Morgan ambushed her behind the curtains backstage. Rhea Ripley relinquished her WWE Women’s World Championship and warned Liv Morgan that she is coming for her revenge when she returns.

After Rhea Ripley took a lay-off, Becky Lynch captured the championship and recently lost her championship to Liv Morgan at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event.

Some rumors and previous reports suggest that Rhea Ripley is almost healed and ready to return. She is set to return at SummerSlam 2024. However, a recent report by WON has suggested that Rhea Ripley might not return at SummerSlam 2024.

Per WON, “Rhea Ripley is rehabbing her shoulder rather than having surgery. Right now, she’s not scheduled back for SummerSlam, but we were also told that if she heals up faster than expected or the storyline changes to where they need her for an appearance, it’s still possible. If rehab can’t mend the shoulder enough, she could need surgery."

What’s next for Rhea Ripley?

Since Rhea Ripley left the company, WWE has been working to build a new rivalry for Mami. Before Ripley leaves Monday Night Raw after announcing injury, Liv Morgan warns her that she will take away everything from The Eradicator she loves.

Liv Morgan started by capturing the WWE Women’s World champion that Rhea Ripley carried for almost a year before relinquishing her championship strap due to an injured shoulder post-WrestleMania 40.

In recent times, Liv Morgan has now, after Mami’s Dirty Dom, Queen of Extreme, shocked the world after she kissed Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night Raw, where she defended her championship against former champion Becky Lynch in a Steel cage match.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are secretly involved in a romantic angle. Queen of Extreme was even seen talking to JD McDongha backstage.

It seems like, slowly, even Dominik Mysterio will accept his secret romance with Liv Morgan and will publicly betray Rhea Ripley. Once Rhea Ripley returns, she will turn face and can then go after Liv Morgan.

The storyline between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley can be booked differently and shaped as one of the best rivalries in recent memories. The involvement of Dominik Mysterio will be the cherry on the cake, where Dirty Dom will have to pick his side and who he loves and wants to support: Mami Rhea Ripley or Queen of Extreme, his new love Liv Morgan.

The rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan can be a multiple-match rivalry and even be booked as a long-term rivalry, which is very rare to witness in the women's division. This rivalry could boost women's wrestling and storyline-building in the division.

