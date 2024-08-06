Will Roman Reigns Be on SmackDown This Week? Find Out

Last weekend, SummerSlam 2024 ended with a bang after former WWE Undisputed Champion The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, made his much-awaited return to WWE for the first time in WWE after losing his WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania XL to the hands of Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns returned in the moments of the main event match between self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa and The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, for the WWE Undisputed Champion when Solo Sikoa was just three counts away from crowing himself as the new WWE Undisputed Champion.

The OTC Roman Reigns entered the ring and gave Solo Sikoa a whooping Superman punch. He followed it with an astonishing spear, which probably broke his body in half. Taking advantage of this, Cody Rhodes, CrossRhodes, and Sikoa pinned him to retain his championship.

The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, has expressed directly what’s next for him. He is coming after Solo Sikoa and New Bloodline for the crown of Tribal Chief. WWE fanatics are wondering if Roman Reigns will appear on the coming edition of Friday Night SmackDown and if he will address WWE fans about his actions at SummerSlam 2024.

The answer is yes; WWE has officially announced the return of Roman Reigns to Friday Night SmackDown for the first time since losing his WWE Undisputed Championship. The following Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It seems that Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns will face off for the first time on this Friday Night's SmackDown, kicking off the Blood War. It’s interesting to see how WWE will book Roman Reigns throughout the Bloodline Civil War saga and how many shocking twists and turns will take place on the card.

SummerSlam 2024 will be remembered as one of the best SummerSlam PLEs in WWE history. This was the 37th edition of SummerSlam. The card featured seven whooping matches, and every match had a perfect booking and the best endings. SummerSlam 2024 really marked a new era in WWE. Here is the compilation of matches on SummerSlam 2024 and their results.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa, WWE Undisputed Championship singles match. Cody Rhodes retained him after Roman Reigns returned and attacked Solo Sikoa.

2. Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk with Seth Rollins as Special Guest Referee Drew McIntyre wins.

3. Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther King of the Ring, WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match Gunther becomes the new WWE Heavyweight Champion after Finn Balor turns heel on Damian Priest.

4. Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax, Queen of the Ring, WWE Women's Championship singles match Nia Jax becomes the new champion, with the help of Tiffany Stratton.

5. Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight in the WWE United States Championship singles match: LA Knight becomes the new United States Champion.

6. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan (c) in the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match, Liv Morgan retains after Dominik Mysterio turns on Rhea Ripley and kisses Liv Morgan.

7. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker WWE Intercontinental Championship match Bron Breakker becomes the new Intercontinental Champion.

