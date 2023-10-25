Will Roman Reigns face Seth Rollins in champion vs champion match at Survivor Series?

For an extended period, WWE has been steadily expanding its territory beyond the United States. Moreover, over the years, WWE has successfully cultivated a massive fan base globally, hosting some of its most triumphant shows outside the United States. Notable examples include the Crown Jewel events in the Middle East, the Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom, and Backlash in Puerto Rico. Notably, WWE recently staged a live show in India.

Furthermore, WWE has already unveiled a multitude of lineups for the upcoming year. In a noteworthy development, WWE is set to hold the Elimination Chamber this year in Australia. Adding to the global spectacle, WWE has announced a major event in Germany—the WWE Bash in Berlin. They informed fans through their social media channels, marking the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Germany. The venue for this historic occasion is the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

WWE's upcoming pay-per-view Crown Jewel 2023

WWE is all set to host their next pay-per-view Crown Jewel 2023, in Saudi Arabia on November 4th. The match card looks star-packed Roman Reigns defending his title against LA Knight in the main event and Seth Rollins will defend his title against Drew McIntyre. John Cena is also going to be on the show. Logan Paul is booked to face US champion, Rey Mysterio. Cody Rhodes will take on The Judgement Day’s Daimen Preist Money in the Bank 2023 winner.

Rhea Ripley will defend her title in a fatal five-way match against Nia Jax, Zoey Starks, Raquel, and Shayna Baszler.

