Will Roman Reigns Face Solo Sikoa at Bash in Berlin? Huge Update on Tribal Chief’s WWE In-Ring Return

Former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns filled the void and excited the WWE Universe when he finally returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam 2024 for the first time after losing his WWE Undisputed crown to Cody Rhodes in the main event at WrestleMania XL.

In the final moment of the Bloodline Rule Match between self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed championship, the music of Roman Reigns echoed throughout the arena, and fans lost their minds and screamed out loud after seeing the Orginal Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns ran into the ring and launched straight away without wasting a bit of time, planting a wrenching Superman punch in the face of Solo Sikoa and then following it with the body-breaking spear.

On the following Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa summoned Roman Reigns and faced him like a man. Roman Reigns came to the ring and launched an attack on Solo Sikoa and the Tonga Brothers. Roman Reigns is set to appear on the next edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE fanatics are excited about the return of Roman Reigns in the ring; fans are predicting Roman Reigns will lock horns with Solo Sikoa at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, but according to a report by Dave Meltzer, suggests Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will not be competing at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024.

Dave Meltzer expressed while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio about the schedule of Roman Reigns in WWE, “Roman's not even going to be around a lot, although he's working on several TV tapings. I'm not sure when he's actually wrestling again, but probably Survivor Series. I mean, he's not going to be wrestling on the Berlin show, I don't think. There's no indication."

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are not going to be a single-match feud; their saga is beyond a wrestling match. WWE has, after a long time, managed to craft a storyline that will go down in history as one of the best sagas in WWE, and WWE fans will remember it forever.

The core of the storyline is family, power, and succession with the Samoan Tribe. The connection between the deep roots of the family is spread all over WWE; throughout the program, we will witness some emotional betrayals, some of the best reunions, and shocking twists and turns.

The Bloodline Civil War is going to go beyond multiple PLEs and can even last till WrestleMania 41. The mastermind behind all Bloodline fallout is none other than The Final Boss, The Rock, and he emerges as the real Tribal Chief and locks horns with Roman Reigns for the final battle for the crown of Ultimate Tribal Chief of the family.

The reunion of the OG Bloodline is looking near as of now, as Roman Reigns will need some backup to take on four men altogether. Jey Uso, the right-hand man of The Bloodline, has reacted to Roman Reigns’s return. With his reaction, it looks like he has officially buried all bad blood with Roman Reigns and his brother Jimmy Uso after Solo Sikoa has emerged as the new Tribal Chief has dismantled the OG Bloodline.

