Will Roman Reigns Win the WWE Undisputed Championship Again After His Return at SummerSlam 2024? Exploring the Possibilities

Former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns’s iconic four-year championship reign ended at this year’s WrestleMania XL at the hands of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns' last reign as WWE Undisputed Champion is now cemented in the history book and cannot be replicated ever again. A championship run like Roman Reigns' happens once in a decade.

According to rumors and reports, Roman Reigns has taken off since losing his championship at WrestleMania 40 and has not made a single television appearance. However, he is all set to return at the SummerSlam 2024 premium live event, and his return is almost confirmed.

In this particular article, we will delve deep into the discussion and predict whether Roman Reigns will be crowned WWE Undisputed Champion once again after he returns to the WWE. Roman Reigns is ultimate championship material, and putting a championship on him will definitely benefit the company in the long run.

However, it looks more attractive after analyzing the current storyline, which revolves around New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa) and Roman Reigns. Instead of going for Cody Rhodes to reclaim his championship in the trilogy, Roman Reigns will go forward and fix the problem within his family first.

According to a recent report, “With the impending return of Roman Reigns, sources state one of the discussed ideas is focused around Reigns claiming to be ‘The Original Tribal Chief’ in response to the last few months of Solo Sikoa’s proclamations.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WWE SummerSlam 2024: Full Match Card Predictions and Surprises

Roman Reigns will be engaged in the Bloodline Saga for a long time. The rivalry could last until WrestleMania 41, when The Rock could emerge as the man behind the master plan to split the Bloodline into two parts.

WWE fanatics are electrified for the comeback of Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2024, but WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff feels WWE is pulling early strings on Roman Reigns’s WWE return.

Eric Bischoff expressed his views on Roman Reigns’s return on an episode of the 83 Podcast. He shared reasons why he thinks SummerSlam 2024 is an early spot for his return: “Okay, Roman (Reigns) is gone, but there have been so many moves on the chessboard since that time that it's hard even to recognize, 'Oh yeah, he's been gone!' So much going on; nobody's missing him.”

He continued, “Just deep down in your instincts, your subconscious says, 'God, I really like to see Roman show up. God, I wonder if Roman (Reigns) is going to surprise us tonight. They are not there yet.”

Advertisement

Suppose The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, alongside Paul Heyman, returns at the SummerSlam 2024 to cost Solo Sikoa a championship match in Bloodline rules. In that case, this will be this year's most significant WWE return and the roof of Cleveland Browns Stadium.

What do you think about Roman Reigns’s WWE return? Is WWE pulling the correct strings by booking Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa and New Bloodline instead of the Cody Rhodes trilogy? Comment below.

ALSO READ: Top 3 Custom WWE Money in the Bank Briefcases in History: From Brock Lesnar to Tiffany Stratton