Will Seth Rollins Join CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Match During SummerSlam 2024? WWE Report

This month, WWE hosted the 12th edition of Money in the Bank, a premium live event. The show was a massive spectacle, and the WWE Universe witnessed one of the best Money in the Bank matches, both men and women.

Additionally, the major twist on the show was the newly crowned Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa pinning the WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes in the main event. It was a shocker and was the pure build-up for the next WWE pay-per-view.

The next PLE WWE is eyeing the biggest professional wrestling party, Summer Slam. This year will be the 37th edition of the Summer Slam. WWE Enthusiasts are highly anticipated for this year’s Slam, for the matches advertised and are in the process of the extravaganza.

The one match WWE fanatics are looking forward to is the one between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. The rivalry between Scottish Warrior and Pepsi Phill started before WrestleMania XL and the storyline is improving every day.

At Money in the Bank 2024, CM Punk once again cost Drew McIntyre a match he was about to win. McIntyre won the Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase. Drew McIntyre was about to end the final part of the story after he cashed in his MITB 24 briefcase. Everything was fine in the championship match between Damian Priest and Seth Rollins until CM Punk ambushed Drew McIntyre and cost him the match.

Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins' Summer Slam 2024

Some earlier rumors suggest that WWE is all set to finally book a match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. The twist is that Seth Rollins will be added to the match, making it a triple-threat match.

But now, a recent report by WOR has provided an update about the potential triple threat match. The report suggests, “The (CM) Punk (vs. Drew McIntyre) match is 'probable.' (Seth) Rollins will probably be involved in that match, but I was told it was not going to be a three-way, or at least as of six days ago, it was not going to be a three-way."

Money in the Bank 2024 results

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 was a spectacle. WWE fanatics witnessed loads of exciting matches, including men's and women's Money in the Bank 2024, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, The Bloodline vs. Team Cody Rhodes, and more. Here is the full compilation of matches and full results.

1. Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Havs vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight. Drew McIntyre - Men Money in the Bank ladder match - Drew McIntyre won but lost his cash on the same night after CM Punk ambushed him.

2. Sami Zayn (c) vs Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship - Singles match-up - Sami Zayn retained after pinning Bron Breakker clean.

3. Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark—Women Money in the Bank ladder match—Tiffany Stratton won and became the Women Money in the Bank 2024 winner.

4. Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins—World Heavyweight Championship—Singles match-up—Damon Priest retained pinning Drew McIntyre after CM Punk interfered and attacked Drew McIntyre, cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

5. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu - Tag team match-up - Bloodline won after Jacob Fatu helped Solo Sikoa take out Cody Rhodes.

