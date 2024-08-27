Will Steph Curry Be Paired With THIS Olympic Star from Brazil at Golden State Warriors? All You Need to Know

The Golden State Warriors have wrapped up their offseason by adding competitive players to their roster to contend for another championship. The Warriors added Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson in free agency as crucial secondary depth in addition to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, despite Klay Thompson leaving for the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors have extended workout invites to numerous veterans, including Brazilian star Bruno Caboclo, to fill the one available roster spot.

Caboclo is working out with the Warriors this week in the hopes of landing another NBA contract, even though he is evaluating an offer from Hapoel Shlomo Tel Aviv in Israel, according to Sports Channel in Israel. Caboclo's agent, Daniel Hazan, announced that the veteran will continue to train with Golden State through Thursday with the "intention" of signing a contract with the team.

The 2014–15 NBA season saw Caboclo make his NBA debut after the Toronto Raptors selected him with the 20th overall pick in 2014. He stayed in Toronto until a trade that sent him to the Sacramento Kings during the 2017–18 campaign. Later on, the Brazilian big man was a member of the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies. Since the 2020–21 NBA season, Caboclo has not participated in any NBA games. Instead, he has played professionally in Serbia, Brazil, and the NBA G League.

In approximately 12.3 minutes per game throughout seven NBA seasons, Caboclo averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds. He competed for Brazil this summer at the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, once more. There, in four games overall, Caboclo led the Brazilian national team with an average of 17.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 54.5 percent from three-point range and 60.5 percent from the field.

Brazil lost to the United States in the quarterfinals of the Olympic tournament, going 1-3 overall. Nevertheless, Caboclo showed he belonged in the Olympics by defeating the Americans with a 30-point game and six rebounds. The 6'9" forward feels that the NBA is where he belongs, and playing for the Warriors seems like the perfect fit for him. The Warriors lack depth and experience in their front court, and Gui Santos is also a member of their team.

Golden State probably offered Caboclo a workout because of his close relationship with Santos, another member of the Brazilian national team. The Warriors might decide to send Caboclo to training camp the following month to give him a legitimate chance to make the roster.

