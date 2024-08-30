Will Stephen Curry Really Get Only USD 12.8 Million After Tax From USD 62.6 Million Contract? Exploring Viral Tweet

No, Stephen Curry’s contract money is not going anywhere. The accomplished veteran guard of the Golden State Warriors recently secured a significant contract extension and secured a future with the team.

This deal, announced by the Warriors, entails a one-year extension that will keep Curry with the team until the conclusion of the 2026-27 NBA season. The contract extension is reportedly valued at $62.6 million.

Given the anticipation around the speculation projecting Curry to join the Los Angeles Lakers , a tweet recently went viral allegedly claiming that he will be getting just $12.8 million out of his record $62.6 million Warriors extension.

The tweet was fake and was posted by a parody account that keeps on taking controversial jibes at the trending issues around the basketball court.

Originally bound by a contract through the 2025-26 NBA season, Curry's new agreement marks a substantial financial upgrade, poised to see him earn approximately $55.7 million this season and $59.6 million in the final year of his previous deal.

With this extension, the Warriors have not only secured Curry's presence on the court for the coming years but have also demonstrated their recognition of his invaluable contributions to the team's success over the years.

It might be hard to comprehend Curry wearing a jersey other than that of the Warriors’, the star is still shining as bright. Despite getting a record amount for his extension, Steph chose to give it back to the community.

Stephen Curry, along with his wife, Ayesh, has pledged a remarkable $25 million towards enriching educational opportunities in the city of Oakland. This substantial commitment follows Curry's recent finalization of a historic $60 million extension with the Warriors, securing his tenure with the team until the 2026-27 NBA season.

With a focus on enhancing student literacy in Oakland, Curry's new venture targets the improvement of reading and writing skills among elementary school students, especially within the Oakland Unified School District.

Established by Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, the foundation's objective is to provide tailored tutoring to approximately 10,000 children who are currently lagging behind in their reading levels. By offering essential support and resources for academic progress, the Curry-led literacy program symbolizes a long-term dedication to nurturing young minds and empowering students to excel academically.

Through personalized one-on-one tutoring sessions, the initiative aims to bridge the prevalent literacy gap in Oakland schools, fostering confidence and success across various aspects of the students' lives.

