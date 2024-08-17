Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs vs. Lions Game on August 17 to Cheer for Travis Kelce? Here's What to Know

Will Travis Kelce’s lady luck be there to cheer for her beau today? Fans have been wondering since the Chiefs are coming off a loss in Week 1 against the Jaguars. A win in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions is crucial, and the Chiefs hosting the game at Arrowhead gives fans another reason to hope for a Swift sighting. Unfortunately for Swifties hoping to catch their icon at Arrowhead today, Taylor Swift has other plans.

On August 17, the global pop sensation will be performing her third consecutive Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium in London. However, fans will have the sweet memory of Kelce joining Swift on stage at Wembley about a month ago.

Swift missed the Chiefs’ first preseason game and will also miss today's Chiefs vs. Lions clash. Fans hope she will attend the Week 3 preseason game against the Bears on August 22, the last preseason game before the regular season begins.

The Chiefs-Lions game kicks off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday. With London being six hours ahead and Swift’s concert wrapping up around 7 p.m. local time, she wouldn’t be able to make it to Arrowhead in time. The Bears preseason game presents a perfect opportunity for Swift to return to Arrowhead, where she became a fixture after attending the Chiefs’ clash against the Chicago Bears.

Fans will miss seeing Swift’s joy when the Chiefs score touchdowns or when Kelce has a special moment against the Lions. Although there was plenty of Swift last season—some fans even expressing frustration—others will surely want to see more of her reactions this season.