Will Taylor Swift be in attendance to watch Travis Kelce and The Chiefs take on Eagles? Here's what we know

After Travis Kelce's most-anticipated visit to Argentina for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop, fans now want the pop star to return the favor. With the bye-week long gone, the Kansas City Chiefs are back to playing, with their next match set against the Eagles.

After her support of Travis this season, NFL fans now want Taylor Swift to attend an Eagles game and continue being the source of inspiration she has become for Travis and the team.

Unfortunately it seems Taylor Swift will not be able to attend the Eagles game in Kansas City.

While fans were hoping she could be there to support Travis Kelce and the team like she has at previous games this season, the answer is no, she won't be able to make it to Kansas City for the game.

Why won't Taylor Swift be a part of Chiefs vs Eagles?

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to face the Philadelphia Eagles this Monday at Arrowhead Stadium. The game is going to be exciting because the Kelce brothers are back to compete against each other, more like a Super Bowl rematch.

Taylor Swift, who was highly likely to visit the Chiefs vs Eagles game at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, won't be able to make it. Thanks to her Eras Tour, her concert in Brazil has been postponed from Saturday to Monday due to extreme temperatures.

So earlier, if the concert hadn't been postponed, she would have been able to be done with it in time to visit Travis Kelce in Kansas City on Monday. But now since the dates collide, it's not possible for Taylor Swift to be a part of Travis Kelce's game on Monday.

Interestingly, Monday's game was a more important event for the couple. It was reported that Travis Kelce's and Taylor Swift's parents were to meet each other for the first time. But now that Taylor is not coming, chances are her parents won't come either.

After the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs will face Las Vegas Raiders by the end of this month. So, most likely, Taylor might visit Travis during this game. What do you think are the chances of this happening?