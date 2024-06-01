Will Taylor Swift Join Travis Kelce at the White House As Chiefs Celebrate Victory?

The White House is all set to welcome the Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, to celebrate their victory. On Friday, President Joe Biden will host MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his team.

However, much like the last NFL season, this event is also being overshadowed by pop star Taylor Swift. There are speculations that Swift will attend the event with her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift's fan base is eagerly anticipating her appearance at the celebration.

What the White House Has to Say About This Rumor

The tradition of sports teams visiting the White House dates back to around 1865, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being the first Super Bowl champion team to visit in 1980. Although this has become a regular occurrence, this time is different as one of the most popular couples, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, could potentially show up together at the White House.

In a recent press briefing, when asked whether Swift would attend the event, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not confirm it. Jean-Pierre said, "I think the Swifties behind these double doors are hoping that Taylor Swift makes an appearance."

She continued, “I can’t speak to her schedule, but I know there’s a lot of interest in this building and on campus.” It's worth noting that in the 2020 presidential election, Swift endorsed President Biden one month before the election.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift marriage speculation

Travis and Swift undoubtedly capture a lot of attention as one of the most popular couples in the spotlight. However, along with this attention comes a barrage of rumors and speculations. The latest rumor making rounds suggests that Travis and Swift might be planning to tie the knot. Interestingly, this speculation originates from within the Kelce family.

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis' brother Jason Kelce dropped a subtle hint about the possibility of marriage. They were discussing a fan theory suggesting that Travis would feature in Happy Gilmore 2 with Adam Sandler. Travis attempted to deny it, but then the conversation shifted to picking favorite Adam Sandler characters. That's when Jason said, “I was going to be a wedding singer, maybe for you, but…” and Travis couldn't control his laughter.

