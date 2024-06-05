Will Taylor Swift Meet BF Travis Kelce at Cannes Lions Festival for New Heights Show? All You Need to Know

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might reunite soon. The couple hasn’t seen each other since they visited Lake Como, Italy. The NFL star had flown down to Paris for the pop icon’s Eras Tour show on May 12.

As per Page Six’s report, the Kelce brothers will be at the Cannes Lions Festival. The show is scheduled to be held from 17 to June 21. Swift is speculated to join the NFL stars for a new episode of the New Heights podcast.

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce meet in Cannes?

The Cruel Summer Singer will complete the Cardiff leg of the Eras Tour on June 18. She can fly to Cannes before heading to London. She can enjoy some quality time with his significant other during the creativity festival. They can sneak out for another brief vacation, too.

After their romantic getaway in Italy, Taylor Swift traveled to Stockholm, Sweden. The Chiefs’ tight end hosted the Kelce Jam on May 18. Kelce has missed Swift’s shows in Sweden, Portugal, Spain and Lyon.

The Chiefs’ mandatory mini-camp and OTAs are scheduled for 4-7 and 11-13 June. Swift will perform in the Scottish capital on 7,8, and June 9. It leaves no space for Travis Kelce to fly back and forth to his partner.

It’s still not clear if Swift and Kelce will meet in Cannes. But both celebrities aren’t fans of long-distance relationships. They have expressed their concern about staying away from each other.

Kelce wants to follow Swift all around the world

Travis Kelce recently revealed in an interview that he wants to make his offseason count. He knows he’ll be locked down in Kansas City once the NFL season begins. He plans to tag along with Taylor Swift wherever she goes.

Swift and Kelce are supportive of each other’s careers. Since their profession requires utmost dedication, their understanding makes them stand out. Their loved ones reported that Kelce might propose to Swift earlier than expected.