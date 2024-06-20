Will Taylor Swift Show Up at Cannes Lion to Support BF Travis Kelce? Stagewell CEO Mark Penn Reveals

Mark Penn is the chairman and CEO of Stagwell. And he has managed to gain an impressive rise in fame for his company. Especially at the Cannes Lions Festival over the past two years.

Recently, Penn discussed what is going to take place at Sport Beach this week. He shared several things, but there was one thing that caught every Swiftie's attention. Penn mentioned the rise of women's sports and the potential unexpected appearance of Taylor Swift

Will Taylor Swift show up at Cannes Lions for Travis Kelce?

Stagwell’s Sport Beach is now in its second year. It has become a must-visit spot in the south of France. It attracts a range of high-profile guests, including Elon Musk and Travis Kelce. Reflecting on the success of Sport Beach, Penn shared his thoughts with Page Six.

The CEO highlighted some of the most interesting individuals to visit. They included Carmelo Anthony and Sue Bird, who made significant impressions. The focus on women’s sports has been a notable theme for the event. According to him, it will attract considerable attention and provide ample marketing opportunities for companies.

"We’ve had a surge on women’s sports here as a topic company can get around and market," Penn noted. Looking ahead to Travis Kelce's appearance , he hinted at the excitement surrounding the event. Even though he expressed doubt that Taylor Swift might not have time, he shared his thoughts on making a surprise visit. "I doubt it, but all speculation is good in marketing," he remarked.

He was then asked about Elon Musk's presence at Sport Beach. To that end, Penn shared his support for Musk's transformation of Twitter, now rebranded as X. He praised Musk's commitment to free speech and his efforts to innovate the platform.

"I’ve long been sympathetic to new ownership, and renaming to X with a plant on free speech really made sense," Penn explained. He emphasized the importance of advertisers returning to the platform. He also shared his thoughts on the increased citation of readers despite earlier controversies.

Stagewell CEO Mark Penn shares more details about the event

Discussing the growth and evolution of Sport Beach, Penn compared this year's event to the acclaimed sequel, The Godfather II, suggesting it surpassed the original in quality and impact. "We do say it’s bigger, better, and bolder," he said, hinting at the exciting lineup of athletes yet to come.

Penn emphasized that Sport Beach serves as a showcase of Stagwell's capabilities. "We are a marketing company. We came up with all the ideas, we came up with the branding, the design. We built it, we staff it. We build the website, we build the app," he explained. This event is a testament to what Stagwell can achieve for its clients, demonstrating their ability to create and market a brand effectively.

Meanwhile, speculation is at its peak after Penn’s statement, and fans are waiting for the pair to show up together. However, only time will reveal if Swift can make up for it or not. Let us know in the comments if you are rooting for Taylor Swift to accompany Travis Kelce to the event.