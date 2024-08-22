Will Taylor Swift Support Travis Kelce From Stands at Chiefs Pre-Season Game vs. Bears?

Another Chiefs game, another cloud of mystery surrounding Taylor Swift’s attendance at Arrowhead Stadium. As the Chiefs take on the Bears in their last preseason clash, the fans are all excited to catch the much-awaited appearance of Taylor Swift cheering for beau Travis Kelce from the bleachers this season. We despise cliffhangers too, but Taylor Swift may or may not come. Here’s why:

The unforgiving calendar and hectic schedule of the Cruel Summer singer is finally giving her a break as she concludes her European Leg of Eras Tour, which Travis Kelce made even more enchanting by showering $31,000 worth of roses on his girl . Now, she’ll be on a break with a lot of time to spare to make it to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for her beloved.

But the situation can only unfold if Travis Kelce takes to the field for this clash. Given that the Chiefs have lost two of their three preseason games, the tone that they have set is something coach Andy Reid would not be too pleased with before the season. So, HC Reid will be on the lookout to shuffle up the players a bit, giving other players a chance to showcase their talent before the season starts.

ESPN’s Adam Teicher reported Coach Andy Reid’s statement, “Starters wouldn't be playing in Thursday's game.” This means that top players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will have to hit the bench this Thursday, giving the secondary players a chance to shine on the field.

Advertisement

Now, given this situation, the chances of Taylor Swift saving her highly anticipated appearance for a game where Travis Kelce would actually be playing are high. But we can’t say for sure since Tay Tay has grown to be a fan of the Chiefs in recent years, so she might as well show up to cheer for her beau’s team.

Whatever the case, the die-hard fans, as well as the coaching staff, would be on the lookout for what magic the secondary players can create in this game. If they can win this one against the Bears, given that the Bears have not lost a single preseason game this year, it will be their shot at getting on the starting roster this regular season and impressing head coach Andy Reid.

And about Taylor Swift, well, the global pop sensation will surely make an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday or later in the regular season. Alongside, fans would also be expecting the IT couple of the NFL to roll out some major news this season, given the rumors of the two being secretly engaged brewing up.

Advertisement

In one of her concerts at Wembley Stadium, London, Taylor Swift accidentally flashed a ring on the finger of her left hand, which is usually reserved for engagement. While she was quick to slip it off, fans didn’t miss the move.