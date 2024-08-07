Will The Rock Return To Confront Roman Reigns as New Tribal Chief of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0? Exploring Chances

After Roman Reigns’ historic WWE return at SummerSlam, it’s only the return of The Final Boss, The Rock which is now awaited. The Rock had promised Cody Rhodes that he would certainly return and go after his WWE Championship for the final time.

Dwayne is done filming The Smashing Machine, and thereby rumors of him making his WWE return are gaining momentum. But it’s not for The Rock returning and going after the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes, but, it’s for taking over as the New Tribal Chief of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0. Yes, it’s true.

As per the viral fan theories, The Rock could return as the new leader of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0, and then face Roman Reigns’ OG Bloodline which might potentially have The Usos and Sami Zayn.

This booking would be killing two birds with one stone. The Rock as the leader of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline gets to have a War Games match at Survivor Series in October 2024, and then The Rock vs Roman Reigns match would be booked for WrestleMania 42.

OrigiInally, The Rock was supposed to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but the plans were scuttled after the WWE Universe turned on him for taking Cody’s spot for WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes had recorded the promo while giving his spot to The Rock with a sullen face. Originally, he had to look very enthusiastic, but he just couldn’t hold himself back.

So will The Rock return to WWE this week on SmacDown to confront Roman Reigns? The chances of this happening are dim as of now. It is possible, that The Rock returns a few weeks before the Survivor Series to become part of this OG vs New Bloodline battle. And then the storyline might continue from there till WrestleMania 41, where he faces Roman Reigns.

However, according to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, for WrestleMania 41, The Rock is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, while Roman Reigns is set to face Solo Sikoa.

While speaking at Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said, "The top two matches of WrestleMania [41] are probably Roman [Reigns] and Solo Sikoa, and The Rock and Cody [Rhodes]. That's been known since WrestleMania [40], since the day after WrestleMania, they're booking way ahead as far the key stuff."

So, we don’t know whether the fans' viral theories would be considered or Triple H would go on as per his plans for WrestleMania 41. As for The Rock’s return, The Final Boss has though concluded the filming of his upcoming biopic, but his return doesn’t look on the cards anytime soon.

