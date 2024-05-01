Rumors about Tom Brady's NFL return have caused a stir ever since he disclosed his desire to play for either the New England Patriots or Las Vegas Raiders. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also expressed becoming a minority of an NFL franchise in future during a podcast recently.

This gave hope to the fans who had already seen Brady coming out of retirement when he first hung up his boots back in February 2022 just to retire a year after “for good,” after completing some “unfinished business again.” Meanwhile, the Patriots head coach has sent an open invitation to their legendary quarterback to return to the franchise where he played for 20 years. Here is what Jerod Mayo says about the possibility. Have a look.

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo's open invitation to Tom Brady to return

If Tom Brady can return once, will he? This is what all fans wonder especially after Tom Brady's comeback hint recently during his appearance on DeepCut with VicBlends podcast saying he is not “opposed” to the idea of a potential comeback. Meanwhile, the five-time Super Bowl MVP has already started getting open invitations. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

During an appearance with WEEI Radio on Monday, Jerod Mayo, the first-year head coach of the Patriots expressed his desire to welcome back the franchise goat, but not necessarily as a player. The 38-year-old who admires the former quarterback stated that he would love seeing him back and “the door is always open if he wants to come in here and coach.” However, the coach was not sure if Brady was “going to be walking through these doors any time soon.”

Advertisement

Brady Quinn reveals if Tom Brady's return to Patriots is possible

While the Patriots coach had an open invitation to Tom Brady to return as a coach, Quinn Brady thinks it's not suitable for Brady who has now signed a lucrative $375 million 10-year deal with Fox Sports to become the NFL commentator. For him, it is beyond understanding if someone would leave such a salary to become a coach.

During an appearance on Fox Sports Radio’s 2 Pros And A Cup Of Joe, former Cleveland Browns player stated, “It’s like why the hell would he want to coach?” He continued, “I mean it’s like for starters he’s making $375 million to be on TV. Is someone going to pay him for that? Maybe for playing but not coaching.”

Meanwhile, the host of the interview Jonas Knox also had something to say about the argument made by the former Cleveland quarterback. For him, franchises like the San Francisco 49ers or Las Vegas Raiders are the ones a player like Brady should come out of retirement for. “But I don’t even think it’s even allowed if he’s going to be the owner of the Raiders that he can come back and play.”

Brady is all set to become the highest-paid commentator after signing the deal with Fox Sports which was confirmed this year late in January. The media house invested $375 million to get the services of TB12. Fans could witness his greatness again, but this time, as the league's commentator.

ALSO READ: Is Tom Brady Coming Back To NFL? Football GOAT Hints Comeback At 46