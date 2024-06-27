Will Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show in Dublin? Find Out

Travis Kelce was in the audience for Taylor Swift’s show at Wembley Stadium last week. He was spotted in the VIP area after over a month. He didn’t only dance to his girlfriend’s tunes but performed with her, too. Swifties are expecting him to share the stage with Swift in Dublin.

Taylor Swift is headed to the Republic of Ireland for her next Eras Tour concert. She has her following shows planned in Dublin this weekend. She surprised the 90,000 fans at Wembley with a transition skit with Kelce. The crowd would hope for the couple to do it all over again.

Will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift perform together in Dublin?

Travis Kelce recently revealed that he wants to tag along with Swift all over the world. Although he hasn’t managed to do so yet, this might be a great opportunity. There are no Chiefs OTAs and minicamps scheduled until July.

The power couple can sneak out for another romantic getaway in Dublin. They can compensate for the time they were away from each other. Travis Kelce hinted at more performances with his significant other via social media.

The 3x Super Bowl champion is likely to fly to Dublin. The Kelces have traveled a lot lately. They were in France for the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival. They flew down to England for Swift’s tour. The Chiefs’ tight end would be keen on making the best out of his offseason.

Taylor Swift shows her love for Travis Kelce at Wembley

The multiple Grammy winner pulled off Kelce’s Archer celebration on Friday, June 21. She posted her first-ever picture with her beau on social media the following day. The music icon indirectly proposed Kelce turning the sports star red.

The celebrity couple took the crowd by storm on the final night in London. Kelce appeared on the stage before I Can Do It With A Broken Heart performance. He donned a black tuxedo with a top hat for the skit.

Swift faked fainting, allowing Kelce to gently carry her to the center of the stage. The Chiefs’ star kept fanning the Cruel Summer singer as she changed into another beautiful dress. Swift continued to sing her melodies to the fans.

