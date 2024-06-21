Will Travis Kelce Attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show in London? Find Out

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were expected to reunite in Cannes for the New Heights show. But the pop icon did not travel to France. But Kelce has completed his tasks in Cannes. London is just a 2-hour flight away. It’d not be a surprise if the NFL star chooses to attend Swift’s show at Wembley Stadium.

The power couple was last seen together in Lake Como, Italy. It has been over a month since they flew back to different destinations. Fans are tracking every activity of the two celebrities. Swifties and Kelce Nation would love to see their idols together.

Why did Travis Kelce miss Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts?

Since the couple’s romantic Italy getaway, Kelce has been busy with football. He visited the White House with the Chiefs. Then, the Chiefs had their OTAs and mandatory minicamp scheduled for the following week.

Travis Kelce had planned on tagging along with Taylor Swift all over the world. But he hasn’t managed to do so due to his other commitments. But he has made it to the same continent. It’d be interesting to see if he attends the show in Wembley.

Swift has been performing in the United Kingdom for a while now. She kicked off the UK leg in Edinburgh. The caravan moved to Anfield Stadium, Liverpool. The Cruel Summer singer attended the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony from Liverpool. She did a show in Wales before heading to London.

Taylor Swift had a gap in her schedule before the London leg. But she chose against flying to Cannes. The love birds might sneak out for another vacation after the shows. Kelce has nothing planned with the Chiefs until July.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement rumors

The pop icon and the NFL star are always in the middle of rumors. It has been reported that they might announce their engagement very soon. One report even suggested that Swift has planned their marriage for this summer.

Some insiders, however, have revealed that they want to give each other more time. The couple knows that they are the ones for each other. Their long-distance relationship sparked some speculations, too. Some fans even suggested that Swift and Kelce have broken up. They tagged it as a PR relationship that is coming to an end.