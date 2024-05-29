Will Travis Kelce Feature In Happy Gilmore 2 With Adam Sandler? NFL Star Responds To Rumors
Travis Kelce is speculated to act in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler. The Chiefs star revealed the truth on the New Heights Podcast. Find out more below.
Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce’s expertise spread beyond gridiron. The 3-time Super Bowl champion co-hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. He will soon mark his presence in Hollywood.
Travis Kelce finished shooting for a game show in the offseason. He is hosting a spin-off of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. The NFL star is in the cast of the horror show Grotesquerie. More rumors stemmed from his role in Ryan Murphy’s show. Kelce reacted to a fan theory about his role in Happy Gilmore 2 on the New Heights podcast.
Will Travis Kelce feature in Happy Gilmore 2?
The NFL’s highest-paid TE was recently photographed wearing a Happy Gilmore hat. Actor Adam Sandler has hinted at a sequel for the golf comedy. It led to speculations about Kelce acting in the show.
Jason Kelce asked his brother about the fan theory on this week’s New Heights episode. “Whoa! Is that true?”, the former Philadelphia Eagles center asked. The reigning Super Bowl champion gave a humorous reply to his brother.
“I didn't even know there was a job opening for Happy Gilmore 2”, Kelce said. He admitted he’d be an extra even if that’d have been the case. The Chiefs star referred to his struggle at the Grotesquerie set. The 3x Super Bowl champion felt like an amateur there.
Travis Kelce wishes to be a part of the show. He fuelled the fan theory by adding a vague conclusion. “Who knows? Theories can come true.”, Kelce addressed the matter. He told his brother that he might or might not be in the talking.
Kelce’s Career Goals
Travis Kelce appeared in an advertisement with ZenWTR. He desires to win as many Super Bowls as Michael Jordan’s NBA championship rings. Kelce aims to be selfless while making a difference in the NFL community.
