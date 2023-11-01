Will Travis Kelce fire publicist who clowned rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift on social media?; Report

The attention of Swifties has recently shifted from Travis Kelce to his publicist. Travis Kelce’s publicist has found herself in a messy controversy after she posted a picture on her Instagram that violated Taylor Swift. There’s a strong rumor that Travis might fire her for what she did. Here’s the rest of the story:

Why is Travis Kelce’s publicist facing backlash from Taylor Swift fans?

Taylor Swift fans are unhappy with Pia Malihi, who is the current publicist for NFL star Travis Kelce. Now, what happened was, on the last Sunday of October, Pia Malihi shared a picture of Taylor Swift on her Instagram story. In the picture, Pia Malihi placed a joker emoji on Taylor Swift’s face.

Now, when Taylor Swift’s fans got to know about it, they were angry at Pia Malihi for making fun of Taylor Swift. However, according to some reports suggested by TheSpun, Pia Malihi hadn’t done this intentionally. Pia explained that she was just trying to report some birthday messages, however, Swifties hadn’t bought the explanation.

Things got serious when this news was reshared by Dave Portnoy, and it became another viral piece on the internet. Dave Portnoy, who works for Barstool Sports, reshared the Tweet, which had the story covered.

“Introducing the worst publicist to ever live. Travis Kelce’s publicist reposting a picture that has a clown emoji over Taylor’s face. Even if it was an accident, it’s an accident a publicist can’t make. See ya, Pia....” said Dave, resharing the post through his X account.

After this incident went viral, fans started questioning whether she would be fired from the job by Travis Kelce or not.

Well, from recent reports, it’s revealed that Pia Malihi won’t be fired from the role of Publicist for Travis Kelce. But whether or not she gets fired, Swifties are not happy about what she did.

“You know you’re a good PR person when you put a clown emoji on the face of the girl your client is supposedly dating….” said a fan, taking direct shots at the publicist for making fun of Taylor Swift.

“Pia Malihi, Travis Kelce’s publicist, reposted an story with a clown emoji on Taylor Swift’s face recently. This is bad, let’s hope this issue gets dealt with appropriately!” tweeted another fan, calling Pia Malihi’s action appropriate.

Overall, Swifties are angry at Pia Malihi, and they are demanding strict action against her from Travis Kelce. However, since that’s not happening, there might come a little hate towards Travis Kelce. Do you think Travis Kelce will address this incident publicly?

