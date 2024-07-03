After NFL star player Travis Kelce’s very unexpected onstage appearance during Taylor Swift’s London leg of the Eras Tour concert, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end now hints at the possibility of more such surprising cameos in the coming future shows.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently made headlines with his unexpected cameo at Swift's London performance, and now he's teasing that there might be more to come.

The power couple does not fail to make the headlines with such a subtle tease that has left fans across the globe eager to see what happens next in already electrifying Swift's concerts.

Travis Kelce hints at future appearances

Travis Kelce opens up about how he is grateful to his pop star girlfriend who he shared the stage with during her performance in London.

This revelation came during the latest episode of the New Heights podcast which is hosted by Travis Kelce and his older brother Jason Kelce.

The Kansas City tight end then hints at all the listeners with a cryptic message saying, "Who knows, might not be the last time. You guys will have to keep showing up to the Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage or whatnot."

A statement as such has left NFL fans and Swifties in a whirl of excitement who are now making speculations about the upcoming Swift concert and Kelce’s appearance in it.

Advertisement

The origin of the Travis Kelce cameo Idea

Interestingly enough, during the podcast, the NFL star admitted to being the one who came up with the idea for his onstage cameo during Swift’s performance.

He recalls suggesting to his pop star girlfriend, “How fun would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the '1989' era?"

This playful suggestion eventually led to Kelce’s surprise cameo during The Tortured Poets Department set.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Reveals One Rule He Kept On Repeating To Himself During Cameo In Taylor Swift’s Eras London Concert

Travis Kelce's London performance

While reflecting on the entire performance, Kelce describes the experience on stage as a “blast” while commenting on the professionalism of Swift and her dancing crew.

"I was up there with three professionals," Kelce said, referring to Swift and her dancers. "You can do no wrong with Taylor on stage

He also goes on to reveal his internal mental dialogue during the performance and admits to being nervous before going on to the stage: "Do not drop the baby. Hold onto the baby."

Advertisement

Kelce's appearance involved him carrying Swift, dressed as a bride, across the stage. He jokingly admitted to modeling his moves after Jim Carrey's character in "Dumb and Dumber."

Revelations made on the Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce New Heights Podcast

As the episode unfolded, the Kelce brothers discussed Travis' Eras Tour debut, and a handful of interesting details seem to be revealed throughout the conversation:

Jason Kelce who was seen attending the Era Tour concert in London with his wife Kyle, reveals his favorite Taylor Swift song

Turns out Jason Kelce is a big fan of I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, the very song that Travis helped introduce during his cameo.

In a sweet moment during the podcast, Travis referred to Swift as his "girlfriend," marking a notable milestone in their public relationship.

Earlier back in April, the Kansas City star player had mentioned Swift to be his “significant other” but this was probably the first the “G-word” was used on air, which hadn’t happened before.

Advertisement

Travis also shared that his major dilemma during the performance was trying not to drop Swift, jokingly referring to her as "the baby" in this context.

The star tight end does manage to go through his performance through style while adding a goody layer to his performance by fanning himself while Swift changes her outfit.

With Kelce's hint at potential future appearances, fans are now on high alert for any signs of the NFL star at upcoming Eras Tour concerts.

This unexpected blend of sports and pop culture continues to captivate audiences, bringing together diverse fan bases and creating unique entertainment moments.

ALSO READ: Jason Kelce Picks Favorite Taylor Swift Song With A Broken Heart Hint After Attending Eras Tour Concert With Travis