It has been almost 5 weeks since Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made his on stage debut at the Wembley Stadium in London with his global pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour concert.

And now as Taylor Swift's Eras Tour prepares for its grand finale in London this August, fans are reminiscing about the said unforgettable moment of Kelce’s on-stage debut.

It won’t be wrong to claim that this surprise appearance that happened back in June had set the stage with anticipation for another exciting cameo to come in Swift's upcoming shows.

Travis Kelce's Wembley On-Stage Cameo

It's no news that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has become a familiar face at Swift's concerts, often spotted in VIP sections and vibing with fans.

However, it was his unexpected on-stage appearance during Swift's June 23, 2024, performance at Wembley Stadium that made all the NFL fans and Swifties lose their mind.

During Swift's performance, Kelce stunned the 90,000-strong crowd by joining the pop icon on stage.

Dressed in a sharp black suit and hat, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a surprise entrance during a transition skit before I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

The couple's chemistry was on full display as Kelce lifted Swift, who pretended to faint, carrying her to centre stage.

Advertisement

As dancing crew members fanned them, Swift unveiled her iconic bralettes and high-waisted shorts, with Kelce admiringly fanning himself.

Following the performance, Swift took to Instagram to share her excitement. "I'm still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav's Eras Tour debut," she wrote, including pictures of the memorable skit.

The singer praised the "surreal" Wembley crowd, calling it "one of the loudest."

Will Travis Kelce make it to Taylor Swift’s final Eras tour concert in London?

As Swift gears up for her final five shows at Wembley Stadium starting August 15, 2024, fans are eagerly anticipating another potential Kelce cameo.

While nothing has been confirmed, speculation is at its peak that he might make an appearance at the same point in the show as before.

Kelce himself hinted at the possibility during his podcast, revealing that the initial idea was his own.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Get Engaged Secretly In Germany? Find Out

“I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like: 'How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era?'"he shared.

Advertisement

And it was Swift, he added, "found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

Even if Kelce doesn't make an on-stage appearance, fans can likely expect to see him in the VIP area or vibing with the crowd.

He's known for exchanging friendship bracelets with fans in the standing area before shows, often joined by his brother, Jason Kelce.

The couple's relationship continues to be a hot topic, with Ladbrokes' Alex Apati revealing that the odds of an engagement announcement by the end of 2024 have been slashed to 1/3.

As the Eras Tour draws to a close, the anticipation builds not only for Swift's performances but also for the possibility of another memorable Kelce appearance.

Whether he takes the stage or cheers from the sidelines, his presence is sure to add an extra layer of excitement to what promises to be an unforgettable finale to Swift's record-breaking tour.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Shot His Shot at Taylor Swift 1 Year Ago; Swifties Celebrate Anniversary with Perfect So High School Nod