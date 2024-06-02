Will Travis Kelce Miss Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concerts in Edinburgh? DEETS

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have always been supportive of each other’s careers. This is something that sets the power couple apart. They started dating last summer and took over the internet almost immediately.

Kelce and Swift ensure to show up for each other’s big days despite having demanding careers. The pop icon celebrated the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl LVIII with her boyfriend. Kelce frequently attends Swift’s concerts. But this time, the Chiefs tight needs to choose between football and his girlfriend.

Will Travis Kelce attend Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh concert?

Taylor Swift resumed her Eras Tour following The Tortured Poets Department release. She kicked it off in France on May 9. Although Kelce couldn’t attend it on the first day, he flew down for the last act. The power couple went to Italy for a romantic holiday.

Since then, Swift has performed in Sweden, Portugal and Spain. Travis wasn’t in attendance at any location. Now, he is expected to miss the Edinburgh leg of the Eras Tour too. Swift will perform in the Scottish capital from 7 to 9 June.

The Chiefs have their OTAs scheduled from 4-7 June. Then they have a mandatory minicamp scheduled from 11-13 June. It'd not be feasible for Travis Kelce to make a round trip to Edinburgh.

Swift and Kelce’s Italy vacation

Swift started preparing for the Eras Tour after the couple’s trip to Las Vegas. They didn’t see each other for nearly two weeks. Kelce attended the Kentucky Derby and the Miami Grand Prix Alone. The couple skipped the Met Gala 2024.

The couple decided to make up for the lost time with a romantic getaway. They got themselves an 18th-century hotel room for three days. The couple enjoyed a rainy boat ride, candlelight dinners, and long walks. They were seen getting intimate on multiple occasions.