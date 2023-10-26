Will Tyson Fury’s WBC Heavyweight championship be on the line in Francis Ngannou fight this weekend?

The Battle of the Baddest, event is all set for this weekend on October 28th. Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is set to face PFL star and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a crossover boxing match.

Furthermore, this event is considered to be the biggest boxing event of this year. Both titans are ready to claim the title of the “Baddest Man on the Planet.” However, there are lingering questions: Will Tyson Fury put his WBC heavyweight title on the line for this event? Moreover, what other rewards await the winner of this monumental bout?

Recently, Gypsy King’s boxing manager, Frank Warren, claimed that Tyson Fury will not put his WBC heavyweight championship on the line. Likewise, the winner will be crowned with a new gold belt around their waist. Moreover, during the London press conference, it was announced that the winner of this boxing spectacle would receive a brand new championship called the Riyadh Boxing Championship.

Former UFC star Alistair Overeem gave his prediction on Fury vs Ngannou

For the battle of these two titans, Tyson Fury is the heavy favorite to win over Francis Ngannou the strongest puncher in the world. But now former UFC star and Ngannou’s old opponent Alistair Overeem claimed Ngannou is going to shock the world.

He was on Aerial Helwani’s show where he was asked his prediction on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou. Overeem claimed, Not only a chance, I believe that he is going to win.” he further said people always underestimate him his whole life.

Helwani said Overeem is the only fighter to pick Francis Ngannou so far. Helwani asked how he thought Francis was going to win against Tyson Fury to which he said he is going to surprise the world shock all of them he will knock Fury out in the first round of the fight.

Francis Ngannou left UFC this year and vacated his title and later that same year he joined PFL and his first fight in the company was against Tyson Fury.

