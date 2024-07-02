Will UFC Champion Jon Jones Retire After Fighting Against Stipe Miocic? Details Inside

Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the best UFC fighters who ever stepped foot inside the UFC octagon. His mixed martial arts resume can be ranked at the top of the sport, but Bones is different at Mount Rushmore in the world of mixed martial arts.

He started his UFC career in the light heavyweight division, where he holds major records for becoming the youngest UFC champion in history at just 23, making the most title defenses as UFC light heavyweight champion, and having the longest win streak at light heavyweight.

Bones has only one controversial disqualification loss in his professional career against Matt Hamill. Many experts, including Dana White himself, feel the disqualification loss was unnecessary and still regard Jon Jones as undefeated.

After three years of layoff, Jon Jones returned to the UFC octagon and faced Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship last year at UFC 285 pay-per-view. He choked Gane in round one with a submission choke and became the eighth UFC two divisional champion.

Jon Jones was booked to return last year at UFC 295 to defend his UFC heavyweight championship for the first time against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event.

Unfortunately, the bout was canceled after Jones suffered a pact tear injury and needed urgent surgery to recover. Bones is still out and recovering from his pectoral injury.

Jon Jones breaks silence on potential retirement.

As per some previous reports, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be ready to rumble by the end of this year, and the UFC is eyeing scheduling his fight with Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden by November.

A fan recently asked Jon, in comments on his X handle, if he is planning to retire after defending his championship crown against Stipe Miocic this year.

To which an unsure Jon Jones put a condition for his retirement saying, “Honestly, it’s hard to say right now, I’m gonna base a lot of that on my next performance. The options are looking crazy right now.”

Stephen A Smith predicts a super fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has quickly climbed the ladders to the top, and now he is on the list of the top guys. In just three years of his career in the UFC, the amount of success Poatan has managed to achieve is unthinkable. The two division championships in middleweight and Light heavyweight say it all.

In the last eight months, Pereira has been involved in three championship matches, and he managed to end all three of them under two via vicious knockouts. There are now talks about Alex probably moving up to heavyweight and trying to capture the third divisional championship and craft history.

To achieve the historic level of becoming the first three-division UFC champion, Alex Pereira will have to fight UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Stephen A Smith thinks defeating Alex Pereira would be an easy task for the UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Smith recently expressed, “Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is the greatest ever, in my opinion. He would take (Alex) Pereira out inside two rounds. And you know what, he won’t [even] throw a punch.”

